ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of May 26

By The New Pelican Newspaper
NewPelican
NewPelican
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pompano Beach – The Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Brightstar Credit Union and John Knox Village, will host the Education Appreciation Luncheon, celebrating North Broward Teachers of the Year, June 2, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at John Knox Village. Tickets for chamber members are $40 and...

www.newpelican.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewPelican

City, BSO will buy guns June 4

Pompano Beach – In an effort to reduce gun violence, city and Broward Sheriff’s Office [BSO] officials will host a gun buyback event on June 4 at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to officials, firearms can...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

County approves $4.033 million to fix 911 dispatch

The Broward County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to approve up to $4.033 million to bolster BSO’s beleaguered 911 response system. The consolidated, regional BSO call taking, teletype and dispatch services have been in the news since the end of April, when the Sun Sentinel reported an unresponsive baby died Jan. 1 in Deerfield Beach after no one picked up multiple calls to 911. A month-long investigation followed.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
Deerfield Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
State
Washington State
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
NewPelican

Floating dock issues should be addressed, commission says

Lighthouse Point – Commissioners are asking city administrators to tighten the rules pertaining to floating docks and perpendicular boat moorings. After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, just what will be addressed remained unclear but city officials said they will enforce the rule that an installation permit is required for a floating dock.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
NewPelican

Viewpoints – Week of May 26

We hope you’ll join us – and your fellow veterans and supporters throughout the country – as we pause together at 3 p.m. on May 30 to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. There is nothing “happy” about Memorial Day. Marine Corps League, Intercoastal...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Empire Tool Rental offers the right tools for the project

Specific equipment is essential for specific tasks, specifically in contracting or city work. Empire Tool Rental knows both the importance of having a repair facility that understands their customers but also carrying the necessary products like generators and even a tilt dump trailer for every kind of project. Branch Manager...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Benny Fisher, 85, was a Pompano Beach pioneer

Dr. Louis B. “Benny” Fisher, Jr., 85, died Friday, May 13, 2022. He is in the arms of his Lord and Savior and the love of his life, Barbara Blue Fisher. Benny, a native Floridian and third generation of his family born in Pompano Beach was born into the Fisher/Lyons family. He graduated as a “Bean Picker” from Pompano Beach High School and continued his education at the University of Miami, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1961. Subsequently, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his benevolence with many humanitarian causes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Vietnam Veterans#Parks And Recreation#Brightstar Credit Union#North Broward Teachers Of#Showtime#Veteran S Day Bonus
NewPelican

Pompano Beach Memorial Day parade and ceremony return

Pompano Beach – The city’s annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony aren’t long, but they have been missed. After no parade or ceremony in 2020 and 2021, the public commemoration of Memorial Day, a day established to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation, is back on and scheduled for May 30.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

No more consultants, say some commissioners; city will take over Site 92

Wilton Manors – The city commission has accepted an economic development report, but implementing its suggestions will be another matter. The study, presented at the May 10 commission meeting by Redevelopment Management Associates [RMA], which was hired by the city in November, aims to help the city with market positioning and strategies in order to promote economic development along its major commercial corridors, including Andrews Avenue, Dixie Highway, Northeast 26 Street, Oakland Park Boulevard, and Wilton Drive. To do that, the study suggests that the city adopt a corridor specific brand identity, increase target audience awareness, attract private investment, recruit and retain businesses, and promote tourism. Some members of the commission questioned whether the suggestions should be implemented.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Swordfish and yellowfin tuna catches this week

The Fly Navarro charter from Saudi Arabia caught their first ever broadbill swordfish earlier this week aboard the “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point. We caught this fish on a bonito taco in 1,650 feet of water. The swordfish were snapping as we had three bites in a one hour period. It took over two hours to land this beautiful fish. This is a great time to catch a big swordfish as there have been several landed in the 300 to 400 pound range over the last two weeks.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
NewPelican

The Island City at 75: Wilton Manors celebrates its past, present, and future

Wilton Manors – When it comes to celebrating the city’s anniversary, Tracy Stafford has been here before – and almost since the very beginning. “As somebody who has been through a couple of 25-year cycles already in the City of Wilton Manors, I know it will be different in 25 years. I wouldn’t begin to predict how, but I can tell you from past history it’s going to be better,” said Stafford in a video commemorating the city’s 75th anniversary.
WILTON MANORS, FL
NewPelican

Boating in paradise: Beauty, enjoyment and safety

Living in South Florida is living in a paradise of water activities, but the enjoyment is not without an added risk; the operation of a boat, marine traffic, and navigation rules are very different from what we can expect from a life of driving on land. Florida is the state...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Festival features craft beer and beachside blues

Deerfield Beach – Chill craft beers and cool blues are on tap at the city’s Ocean Brews & Blues Festival, beachside, May 21, 4 to 8 p.m. On site will be 21 local breweries offering up samplings of 100 beers. Three blues bands, live and in concert, take the stage beginning at 3 p.m.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy