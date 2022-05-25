Resources, Events, Meetings and More – Week of May 26

Wilton Manors – The city commission has accepted an economic development report, but implementing its suggestions will be another matter. The study, presented at the May 10 commission meeting by Redevelopment Management Associates [RMA], which was hired by the city in November, aims to help the city with market positioning and strategies in order to promote economic development along its major commercial corridors, including Andrews Avenue, Dixie Highway, Northeast 26 Street, Oakland Park Boulevard, and Wilton Drive. To do that, the study suggests that the city adopt a corridor specific brand identity, increase target audience awareness, attract private investment, recruit and retain businesses, and promote tourism. Some members of the commission questioned whether the suggestions should be implemented.

