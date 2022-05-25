ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TBR appoints David Hicks as next TCAT Elizabethton president

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Dr. David Hicks as the next president of TCAT Elizabethton.

Hicks will take over from current President Dean Blevins, who is retiring after leading the college for 13 years and 35 years in career and technical education.

Dr. David Hicks (Photo: TBR)

“TCAT Elizabethton has an excellent track record of preparing and placing students in productive and thriving job opportunities,” Hicks said in a release. “Working together, I’m confident we will build on that success. I look forward to immersing myself into the important work of preparing our students. Collectively, we will continue and seek ways to ever improve upon the role we play in developing a well skilled workforce that enhances economic development for Northeast Tennessee communities. I am thankful to Chancellor Tydings and the Board of Regents for this opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work.”

Hicks will come to Elizabethton from Bremen, Georgia, where has been superintendent of Bremen City Schools since 2010. He previously served as superintendent of Hart County Schools in Georgia from 2007 to 2010.

TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings recommended Hicks’ appointment after a search committee selected him and one other person as finalists for the position.

