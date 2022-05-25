ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Yonkers woman arrested for animal cruelty

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Yonkers woman was arrested for animal cruelty, according to the SPCA Westchester.

Officials say that Carletta Jenkins, 43, was charged with not providing adequate food, water and veterinary care for an extended period to her young pit bull.

On April 19, the Yonkers Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 13 Riverview Place in Yonkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeCsG_0fqEdyWF00

Officials say the young dog, named Mad Dog, was discovered in the apartment. They say the pit bull was in an advanced state of emaciation, dehydration and extreme neglect. He was removed and transported to the Yonkers Animal Shelter for medical attention.

After a thorough examination, officials say that Mad Dog's state of emaciation was consistent with starvation. They say his ribs, hip and pelvic bones were visibly prominent, and that the dog was denied necessary food and water, resulting in the loss of his body weight.

