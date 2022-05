IARN — You don’t have to go far to see what oil companies hope you will accept as the new normal. Gas prices are up around $4 a gallon in Iowa, and higher on the coasts. It is hitting everyone in the wallets. It affects all of our budgets in different ways, but mostly negatively. With complaints hitting our representation in Washington, our elected officials seem to have all kinds of ideas on how to fix the problem.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO