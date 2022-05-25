Dayton man sentenced for death of pregnant fiancee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced for the shooting death of his fiancee.

Kendall Hock, 25, was sentenced to at least 14 years in prison for the death of Anjelica Ramey on January 11, 2021, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The office said on the day of the shooting, Hock called 911 and said Ramey had shot herself with his firearm. An investigation an autopsy showed that Hock had shot the victim and that she was in the very early stages of pregnancy at the time of her death.

It was later learned that Hock had got the gun the day before, despite being previously convicted for felony drug offenses.

On April 29, 2022, Hock was found guilty on one count of involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and one count of having weapons while under disability.

In addition to the prison sentence, Hock was ordered to pay $2096.12 in restitution for the funeral expenses of Ramey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.