Myrtle Beach, SC

One injured in boat crash on Intracoastal Waterway near Myrtle Beach

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday in a boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was called at 1:29 p.m. for a boat that crashed into a mile marker in the area of Watertown Avenue. Crews responded both by land and boat.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

