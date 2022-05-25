ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Robb Elementary School Shooting Is Second-Deadliest in U.S. History

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjYPh_0fqEZ3nb00

Cheddar News reporter Megan Pratz brings the latest from the scene of yesterday's horrific school shooting at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history with 19 children and two adults killed, Pratz goes into comments by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, details about the deceased shooter, and reactions from members of the community.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cheddar News

Calls for Gun Reform Once Again in Aftermath of Uvalde School Shooting

Following the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead, the debate over gun control has been reignited. While studies have shows most Americans agree on some additional regulations, there hasn't been much legislative traction even as gun violence worsens in the country. Brian Lemek, the executive director of Defend The Vote and the former executive director at Brady PAC for gun control, joined Cheddar to discuss reform efforts. "The lawmakers that we have aren't passing these at the federal level," he said. "That's the problem. We have the wrong people in charge."
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

Texas Tragedy Latest & Pennsylvania Recount: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, May 26, 2022:. Details continue to emerge about the events leading up to the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman allegedly posted on social media three times before the massacre — first that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had in fact shot her, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school. A Texas public safety official said all of those killed were in the same fourth-grade classroom, and that the suspect “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers,” before law enforcement broke into the classroom and killed the gunman. AP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cheddar News

Security Expert Breaks Down Texas School Shooting Investigation

The Robb Elementary School mass shooting killing 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas pm Tuesday was the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, and came just 10 days after the grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York. Nelson Vergara, the founder and CEO of 360 Protective Solutions, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss. "Right now what law enforcement is concentrating on is trying to trace his steps as to what motivated the gunman to act the way he did. What it boils down to just trying to figure out what led to his motivation to do such a horrific act.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#U S History#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

Texas School Shooting Latest & Primary Results: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, May 23, 2022:. At least 19 children and two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 85 miles from San Antonio. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, crashed his car outside of Robb Elementary School yesterday and then ran inside, going room to room. At some point during the siege, he was in a gun battle with two local officers, although details are still under investigation, but ultimately a Border Patrol agent who was working nearby entered the school and killed the suspect. The Uvalde High School student also had earlier shot and wounded his grandmother, officials said. The shooting comes just 10 days after a gunman killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in a racially motivated attack. President Joe Biden in an address after the Texas massacre called for new gun restrictions: “As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” AP.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cheddar News

How to Talk to Your Kids About School Shootings

After the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, it wouldn't be a surprise if the traumatic event takes a toll on your mental health — or that of your children. Amy Morin, the editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind and licensed psychotherapist, joined Cheddar News to share coping skills and offer advice about how to talk to your children about these increasingly common tragic events. “I think its important for parents to know what the school’s plan is, what the teacher's plan is, and then we can have our own plans with kids too," she noted. "It's so important for us to talk to kids about how they're feeling — guaranteed they've heard something about it, so ask them what they know already, use age-appropriate language, and rather than just dismissing their fears by saying don't worry about it or I'm sure you'll be safe, talk to them about their feelings."
UVALDE, TX
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy