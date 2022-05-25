Robb Elementary School Shooting Is Second-Deadliest in U.S. History

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!. Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, May 23, 2022:. At least 19 children and two adults are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 85 miles from San Antonio. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, crashed his car outside of Robb Elementary School yesterday and then ran inside, going room to room. At some point during the siege, he was in a gun battle with two local officers, although details are still under investigation, but ultimately a Border Patrol agent who was working nearby entered the school and killed the suspect. The Uvalde High School student also had earlier shot and wounded his grandmother, officials said. The shooting comes just 10 days after a gunman killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in a racially motivated attack. President Joe Biden in an address after the Texas massacre called for new gun restrictions: “As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” AP.

