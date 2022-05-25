ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Board of Education to recommend next principal for Derby Ridge School

By Karl Wehmhoener
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZqEp_0fqEWmqc00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Education is recommending Tina Woods to become the principal at Derby Ridge School for the 2022-23 school year.

Woods will take over the role from current Principal Tonya Henry, Henry will be shifting to serve as an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School.

Woods is currently serving in a leadership role as the program director of the district’s Quest Program, which serves students with special needs.

The post Columbia Board of Education to recommend next principal for Derby Ridge School appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Illinois man, Micah E. McElmurry, has been charged with shooting his father, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr. of Columbia, inside a rest area off the interstate. According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, around 6 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel found 55-year-old Woods Jr. dead in the bathroom of The post Columbia Public School employee killed in East Tennessee shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Organization dedicated to kids holding first ever 3x3 basketball tournament in Jefferson City

A nonprofit organization in Jefferson City, dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk children, is planning a basketball tournament where those kids can show off their skills. HALO is a worldwide organization and in Jefferson City, there is a girl’s housing program and a boy’s mentorship program. And HALO Heat is the organization’s AAU basketball team.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Woods
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Ashland Police Department is issuing a statement after the Texas elementary school shooting in an effort to speak to the community it serves and protects. The department is continuing to work with the Southern Boone District and staffing for the city. In a release, the department says their long-term planning efforts The post Ashland Police Department issues statement after Texas school shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bridge High School#Assistant Principal#Derby Ridge School#Woods#Quest Program#Abc17news
KOMU

Local funeral home and cemetery prepares for Memorial Day crowds

COLUMBIA – Though Memorial Day weekend typically signals days off for most Americans, some people have holiday-related obligations they have to fulfill. At Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery, both employees and visitors are on the clock as soon as the weekend begins. While employees complete mandated tasks, families and friends of loved ones fulfill personal duties.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A virtual health care job fair is planned for Friday in the Columbia region. The job fair comes after the release of a new report by the Missouri Hospital Association, which reveals "unprecedented levels of turnover and vacancy," mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. New Report from Missouri Hospital Association The report The post Virtual health care job fair planned as Missouri Hospital Association reveals critical need for workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Daniel Boone Regional Library workers vote to form first public library union in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) workers approved a proposal to unionize. Unofficial results from the Missouri State Board of Mediation show of the 165 eligible voters, 101 workers voted for and 55 others voted against the proposal to unionize under the name 'DBRLWorkersUnited.' The vote to unionize was held from Wednesday through The post Daniel Boone Regional Library workers vote to form first public library union in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Results expected Monday for Daniel Boone Regional Library System union vote

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Daniel Boone Regional Library System union vote results are expected to be published on Monday. Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United cites several reasons for wanting to form a union including fair pay, safety, and transparency about decisions from management. Many workers pushing to unionize around the country have stated the The post Results expected Monday for Daniel Boone Regional Library System union vote appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy