Columbia Board of Education to recommend next principal for Derby Ridge School

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Board of Education is recommending Tina Woods to become the principal at Derby Ridge School for the 2022-23 school year.

Woods will take over the role from current Principal Tonya Henry, Henry will be shifting to serve as an assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School.

Woods is currently serving in a leadership role as the program director of the district’s Quest Program, which serves students with special needs.

