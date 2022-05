MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As visitors begin pouring into the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend, authorities are reminding those coming to be patient and use caution. “The real key to this weekend and really every weekend throughout the summer is patience,” said MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We have a lot of people that come to our city to enjoy everything we have to offer. Those extra people coming in slows traffic down. There’s longer lines at restaurants and attractions, so please just be patient.”

