The Montgomery County Board of Education voted recently to change how it collects money from students who fall behind on their cafeteria accounts. Thankfully, the board responded to our advocacy by backing down from a proposed plan that would have stigmatized children with unpaid lunch fees by swapping out the hot entrées on a child’s lunch tray for cold sandwiches, or “alternate meals.” But the board will continue its current policy of debt collection, which can involve repeatedly calling or writing to the families of such students to seek payment. Sometimes the students must carry letters home in their backpacks, perpetuating the shame and isolation of having meal debt. It’s time for a more supportive and equitable funding system for school meals, one that doesn’t involve chasing after small debts, but instead works towards eliminating the problem of unpaid school meals forever.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO