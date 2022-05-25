Rain finally winds down by early Thursday

Wet weather is threatening a Jubilee bank holiday weekend washout, forecasters have warned.The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a four day extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022, will see events and activities celebrating the event erupt across the UK. According to the official Jubilee webpage, an impressive 2,429 public events and 2,579 parties or private events have been planned in the UK so far.And street parties, a staple of major Royal celebrations, are expected to attract more than ten million Britons. But forecasters have urged partygoers up and down the country to make preparations to keep a...
Comments / 0