CU's upward bound program $3.8 million in federal funding

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University will receive $3.8 million over the next five years from the U.S. Department of Education for its Upward Bound Program which provides support to help students prepare for and complete their higher education degrees. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), both advocates for Upward Bound and other Federal TRIO Programs, made the announcement this morning.

Concord University serves schools in Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, and Summers counties, offering students tutoring and also support as they fill out college applications and FAFSA forms. The program provides summer programs on campus that allow students to earn college credit and gain college experience prior to graduating from high school, as well as a Summer Bridge Program for graduating seniors that helps students transition into college life.

“For many years, Concord University Upward Bound has provided southern West Virginia high school students with the information, resources, and support necessary to explore educational opportunities,” said Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “We are thrilled we will be able to continue this important work of encouraging students to pursue postsecondary education.”

Michael Craighead, director of Concord University’s Upward Bound program, knows first-hand the importance of this program. He participated in Concord’s program from the summer of 1989 until 1994, and then as a college student, continued volunteering with the program by mentoring other students.

“Upward Bound assisted me in acquiring the necessary skills to begin my post-secondary career with confidence,” Craighead said. “I am honored to work with and give back to a program that has given so much to me.”

Concord University was one of six West Virginia colleges and universities to receive this funding.

