Matthew McConaughey is doing what he can to help after this week's tragic school shooting that shook his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. After Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 21 people — including 19 students and two adults — the Academy Award winner, 52, paid a visit to the community with Rep. Tony Gonzales on Friday at Uvalde Civic Center, PEOPLE has confirmed. During the visit, he met with families and those affected by the tragedy, including parents who lost their kids during the shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO