Man Climbed Through Hotel AC Unit During Central PA Burglary: Police

Red Carpet Inn Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man is wanted by police after he broke into a central Pennsylvania hotel by climbing "through the framework of an air condition," police say.

John Parker Gilbert III allegedly entered a locked hotel room at the Red Carpet Inn located at 2883 Lincoln Highway East at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, East Lampeter Township police department stated in a release on May 25.

Once inside the hotel room, the 56-year-old allegedly stole "over $150 worth of property from a tenant," police say.

Officer T. Auerbeck filed a criminal arrest warrant for Gilbert III on felony burglary charges, which was signed by Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins, on May 18, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gilbert or has additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

