ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lampeter Township, PA

Man Climbed Through Hotel AC Unit During Central PA Burglary: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKh80_0fqERhXc00
Red Carpet Inn Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man is wanted by police after he broke into a central Pennsylvania hotel by climbing "through the framework of an air condition," police say.

John Parker Gilbert III allegedly entered a locked hotel room at the Red Carpet Inn located at 2883 Lincoln Highway East at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, East Lampeter Township police department stated in a release on May 25.

Once inside the hotel room, the 56-year-old allegedly stole "over $150 worth of property from a tenant," police say.

Officer T. Auerbeck filed a criminal arrest warrant for Gilbert III on felony burglary charges, which was signed by Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins, on May 18, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gilbert or has additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania man killed in N.J. crash, police say

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
East Lampeter Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
East Lampeter Township, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
City
Parker, PA
Daily Voice

Virginia Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In New Jersey Crash (PHOTOS)

A Virginia man died and a 21-year-old was seriously injured in a Route 78 crash in New Jersey Thursday, May 26, authorities said.An Acura RSX and Mack tractor/semi-trailer traveling eastbound collided near Exit 11 in Union Township around 8:10 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez sa…
Daily Voice

Cheverly Man Dies Week After Landover Crash

A Cheverly man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision last weekend, authorities say. Pierre Dawkins, 46, lost control and struck a tree off of the 700 block of Hill Road in Landover the morning of Sunday, May 22. He passed away from his injuries Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
CHEVERLY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Hotel Room#Burglary#Red Carpet Inn#Magisterial District
Daily Voice

KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Public's Help ID'ing Jersey Shore Trespassers (PHOTOS)

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying trespassers at a state child treatment facility in Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation Office have responded to multiple reports of trespassing, burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility in Wall Township,
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Felony Aggravated Assault Near Lehigh Valley Dollar Store

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man wanted for a felony aggravated assault near a Lehigh Valley dollar store. A warrant has been issued for the arrest with full extradition of Luis Bryan Jimenez-Rivera, 29, with charges for felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Thursday, May 26.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Police Officer Was Drunk In Deadly Warren County Crash: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old police officer in New Jersey was arrested for driving drunk in a deadly crash earlier this year in Washington Township (Warren County), authorities said. Lawrence Stiscia, a patrol officer with the Franklin Township Police Department in Somerset County, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.201 percent when he fatally struck a motorcyclist on March 18 on northbound Route 31, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Mount Vernon Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Man

A 23-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to shooting and killing another during an argument in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. Mount Vernon resident Jonathan Jeanty has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for the 2020 shooting of a Yonkers man.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy