New York City, NY

Antonio Delgado sworn in as Lt. Governor

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (WHEC) — Antonio Delgado Wednesday was officially sworn...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Deadline to register to vote in June primary approaching

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The deadline to register to vote in New York's June primary is fast approaching. You can do so online through the DMV or in person at your local board of elections by June 3. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than June 3. To be...
ELECTIONS
WHEC TV-10

CDC COVID tracker map shows widespread improvement in New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Only a couple weeks after most of the state was in the highest alert level, the latest CDC COVID-19 tracking map shows cases starting to come down. Monroe County is still in the highest category (orange), but Orleans, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Yates are now at the medium level (yellow). Most of western NY remains high, including Genesee County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Buckle Up New York gives Memorial Day reminder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Click it or ticket!. State Police are giving extra reminders for drivers to wear a seat belt ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It's a part of the Buckle Up New York campaign, which runs through June 3 as state troopers and local police want to increase seat belt and child seat safety.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

US review traces massive New Mexico fire to planned burns

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday. The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating...
SANTA FE, NM
WHEC TV-10

Seaside towns offer free beach passes to Native Americans

BOSTON (AP) - Seaside communities in New England are providing free beach access to Native Americans as the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend. Officials in Narragansett, Rhode Island, earlier this month approved free seasonal beach passes for anyone with a valid identification card from the Narragansett Indian tribe.
BOSTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nurses across NY push back against mandatory overtime

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York AG warns more than 30 retailers to stop price gouging for baby formula

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — In the midst of a nationwide baby formula shortage, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning consumers of retailers overcharging for formula. James issued a statement on Friday that warns more than 30 online and brick-and-mortar retailers to stop charging unreasonably high prices...
ECONOMY
WHEC TV-10

Traffic Alert: Resurfacing project to begin in Ogden and Gates

OGDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — NYSDOT will begin a pavement resurfacing project on NY-531 in Ogden and Gates on May 31. During this time, travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly while traveling, and as always, stay safe on the roads. Project limits include resurfacing:. • NY-531 from NY-259 to I-490.
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Child Alert: 15-year-old Shaymaliz Velasquez

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child, 15-year-old Shaymaliz Velasquez. Shaymaliz is a resident of Chili and attends school in Irondequoit. She was last seen at school Irondequoit on Thursday and never returned home. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival 2022

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Town of Pittsford’s Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival returned Saturday. The festival along the Erie Canal featured live music all day, as well as tastes from local wineries and craft breweries, quality food from local eateries, wares from local artists, art demonstrations, children’s activities, and the exciting competition of the annual Pittsford Regatta.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

