Antonio Delgado sworn in as Lt. Governor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The deadline to register to vote in New York's June primary is fast approaching. You can do so online through the DMV or in person at your local board of elections by June 3. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than June 3. To be...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Only a couple weeks after most of the state was in the highest alert level, the latest CDC COVID-19 tracking map shows cases starting to come down. Monroe County is still in the highest category (orange), but Orleans, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, and Yates are now at the medium level (yellow). Most of western NY remains high, including Genesee County.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Click it or ticket!. State Police are giving extra reminders for drivers to wear a seat belt ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. It's a part of the Buckle Up New York campaign, which runs through June 3 as state troopers and local police want to increase seat belt and child seat safety.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two fires that merged to create the largest wildfire in New Mexico history have both been traced to planned burns set by U.S. forest managers as preventative measures, federal investigators announced Friday. The findings shift responsibility more squarely toward the U.S. Forest Service for initiating...
BOSTON (AP) - Seaside communities in New England are providing free beach access to Native Americans as the summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend. Officials in Narragansett, Rhode Island, earlier this month approved free seasonal beach passes for anyone with a valid identification card from the Narragansett Indian tribe.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nurses say staffing shortages are leading to forced overtime and they’re already overstressed and overworked. A number of unions that represent nurses across New York are now calling on the state legislature to do something about it. Whether it’s coming in on their days...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — In the midst of a nationwide baby formula shortage, New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning consumers of retailers overcharging for formula. James issued a statement on Friday that warns more than 30 online and brick-and-mortar retailers to stop charging unreasonably high prices...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two recent mass shootings in nearby Buffalo and in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas have prompted RCSD to further point out its security procedures and protocols. Any visitor is only allowed to enter and leave at each school's main entrance. They must present a...
OGDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — NYSDOT will begin a pavement resurfacing project on NY-531 in Ogden and Gates on May 31. During this time, travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly while traveling, and as always, stay safe on the roads. Project limits include resurfacing:. • NY-531 from NY-259 to I-490.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend. The special enforcement period starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and runs through 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. Drivers can expect to see...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child, 15-year-old Shaymaliz Velasquez. Shaymaliz is a resident of Chili and attends school in Irondequoit. She was last seen at school Irondequoit on Thursday and never returned home. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall...
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Town of Pittsford’s Paddle and Pour Art and Music Festival returned Saturday. The festival along the Erie Canal featured live music all day, as well as tastes from local wineries and craft breweries, quality food from local eateries, wares from local artists, art demonstrations, children’s activities, and the exciting competition of the annual Pittsford Regatta.
