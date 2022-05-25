ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Clifton Police Officer Admits Sexually Assaulting Child, Faces 8½-Year Prison Minimum

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VY3Rl_0fqENuLJ00
Frank Castro-Ramirez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

It's over: A now-former Clifton police officer admitted Wednesday that he sexually abused a child, authorities said.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Frank Castro-Ramirez, 40, is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison, 8½ years of which he must serve before becoming eligible for parole, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

He has also surrendered his job, will remain on lifetime parole and must register as a Megan's Law sex offender under the terms of the plea deal with Valdes’s staff.

Clifton police notified detectives with the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit of the allegations against Castro-Ramirez exactly a year ago this weekend.

Prosecutor's detectives interviewed several witnesses along with the victim, who “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Castro-Ramirez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Clifton between May 2019 and April 2021,” Valdes said.

The girl was 14 to 16 years old at the time of the assaults, according to court papers. Questioned by investigators, she accurately described a tattoo on Castro-Ramirez's groin, records show.

Castro-Ramirez, who became a Clifton officer in 2013. He has remained in custody – first in the Passaic County Jail and, more recently, the Bergen County Jail -- since then, records show.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured an indictment charging Castro-Ramirez with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and child endangerment.

He could have faced up to 20 years if convicted of aggravated sexual assault, up to 10 years each for sexual assault and up to five years for aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Rather than risk the outcome, Castro-Ramirez took a deal from prosecutors.

He pleaded Wednesday to first-degree aggravated assault, for which he’ll be sentenced by Superior Court Justine A. Niccollai on Aug. 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Hartford Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl While Released On Bond

A convicted felon who was busted with an illegal assault rifle in Connecticut has been sentenced to additional prison time after admitting to distributing fentanyl while released on bond, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Brian “Whites” Velez, age 33, formerly of Hartford and West Hartford, has been sentenced to...
Daily Voice

Non-Fatal THC Overdose Cases Lead To Arrest Of 22-Year-Old At Great Neck Shop

A pair of non-fatal THC overdoses led to the arrest of a man at a Long Island business. According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into two non-fatal overdoses of two juveniles ages 12 and 13 years of age led to the discovery of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) being sold at the Exotic Smoke Shop in Great Neck, located at 8 Station Plaza South.
GREAT NECK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson police sergeant found guilty of corruption

A federal jury convicted a Paterson police sergeant for conspiring to violate people’s civil rights and filing a false police report on Thursday. Michael Cheff, 51, of Oakland, was convicted on conspiracy to deprive persons of civil rights and falsification of a police report after a five-day trial. U.S....
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Special Victims Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Huntington Man Sentenced For Bludgeoning Girlfriend To Death, DA Says

A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after beating his girlfriend to death and leaving her body in a boarding house, authorities announced. Huntington resident Christopher Jackson, age 46, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after admitting to bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a piece of furniture and leaving her lifeless body in a Village of Hunting boarding house before turning himself in to police investigators a week later.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Police: Man Charged After Attempting To Enter Elementary School In Stamford

A man from out of state has been charged after police said he attempted to enter an elementary school in Fairfield County. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, school administrators in Stamford from Davenport Elementary School on Newfield Avenue noticed a suspicious man on the school campus, and immediately initiated a lockdown, according to Captain Diedrich Hohn, Commander of Special Investigations for the Stamford PD.
STAMFORD, CT
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange PD chief announces that investigation did not find sufficient evidence of racial profiling

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In December 2021, at a Community Police Collaborative meeting, a researcher associated with a Police Perception Study being conducted in partnership with several New Jersey universities made allegations that South Orange police officers were involved in racial profiling, according to a May 27 statement from South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo. This was presented as the researcher’s opinion, based on their personal perceptions of the content of interviews with South Orange police officers who volunteered to participate in the academic research, according to Morillo.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy