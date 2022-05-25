ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

By Pamplin Media Group
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47paQ1_0fqENdaC00 Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.

A Pamplin Media Group Special Report

By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock

For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin.

Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior.

"In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach to one that emphasizes preventative supports designed to address the root causes of challenging behavior and, therefore, reduce the need for unnecessary suspensions and expulsions," said Lisa Joy Bateman, an education specialist with the Oregon Department of Education.

In 2013, the state required schools to adopt evidence-based approaches to discipline. It was part of an effort to reduce suspension or expulsion for students. Despite reform efforts, the state is still grappling with how to make its system more equitable.

State data shows Black and Native students in Oregon face disciplinary action at higher rates than their peers.

In 2018-19, the most recent year that students were in school full time and for which data is available, 12.5% of Black/African American students faced punishment at school. Black students account for just 2.3% of Oregon's public school population but accounted for nearly 4.5% of all discipline incidents that year. Similarly, 12.4% of American Indian and Alaska Native students were disciplined. They accounted for 2.4% of all disciplinary incidents across the state, even though they represent just 1.25% of the student population.

Conversely, white students are underrepresented in the numbers. State figures show nearly 6% of all white students were disciplined. Those students accounted for 57% of all discipline but nearly 62% of the student population.

It's not a new phenomenon, and it's not unique to Oregon.

In 2016, Larry Ferlazzo, a teacher in Sacramento, California, told Education Week that traditional punitive practices have been known to disproportionately target students of color.

In 2015, Oregon's lawmakers again sought to reform the education system. In response to concerns over the rates of suspension and expulsion for young students, particularly Black, brown and Indigenous students, legislation was passed that limited the use of out-of-school suspensions or expulsions in grades K—5 to those who posed a direct threat to health and safety of others, Bateman, with the Department of Education, noted.

"Oregon has shifted its policies and practices to match our growing understanding of the negative impact that exclusionary disciplinary practices have on school culture, climate and student academic success," Bateman said. "The shift in the last decade has been from a punitive approach to a focus on clearly teaching and reinforcing school expectations through care, connection and ongoing support to assure learning and growth is continual, both academically and behaviorally."

In general, schools must consider the circumstances of a student's behavior, as well as the student's age and past behavior, prior to suspending or expelling them.

Management, not discipline

In the Canby School District, administrators practice student management rather than discipline.

"It's not just kids getting in trouble," said Carrie Sloan, Canby High School associate principal. "It's helping guide the students to making the right choices; that's more of our focus."

Associate Principal Kimie Carroll added that this is essentially a restorative justice approach.

Restorative justice "shifts the focus of discipline from punishment to learning and from the individual to the community," Shane Safir, founder of the San Francisco-based June Jordan School for Equity, explained in Education Week.

For example, if a student made a mess in the locker room, they would be asked to spend time with the head custodian cleaning up and giving back to the community so that they're "fixing the harm," caused by their actions, Carroll said.

Teachers and principals there still issue referrals to students as a means of capturing data, and in-school suspension is still used if it's deemed an appropriate response to the circumstances. Both principals said even though this year has presented more challenges, they've seen improvement with these practices in place.

In Clackamas County, Oregon Trail School District officials said students had more behavioral challenges returning from distance learning.

"What principals and teachers noticed post-CDL was that children were not as skilled at interacting with one another as they were pre-CDL," said Julia Monteith, district communications director. "So, rather than disciplining students, they've been re-teaching a lot of those basic interpersonal skills."

Gresham-Barlow School District also is moving away from a strictly punitive approach, using what it calls positive behavior intervention and supports. District officials highlighted the alternative approaches in a presentation at a March school board meeting.

"Students do not learn new skills when given adverse consequences," administrators noted in the presentation, saying "zero tolerance" and exclusionary policies often can lead students to disengage with school entirely, or push them into the judicial system.

It's a concept known as the "school to prison pipeline."

National impetus to change

Oregon isn't the only state hoping to reform its approach to student discipline.

Nationwide, there's been an effort to reimagine the student discipline framework and reduce the use of suspensions and expulsions, or reduce the length of suspensions.

As noted in 2018 by the Education Commission of the States, a national education policy group, 13 states considered legislation that would offer alternatives to school discipline in 2017. Four states successfully enacted new laws, while another four rejected the proposed legislation.

Despite statewide legislation and guidance toward alternative approaches to discipline, data suggests some school districts have yet to catch on. In recent years, many rural districts relied on traditional punitive approaches more frequently than larger districts with more students.

For instance, Portland Public Schools, Oregon's largest district, enrolled 48,680 students and expelled 31 of them in 2018-19. Grants Pass School District, which had 6,175 students, expelled 47. The district with the highest number of expulsions that year was Oregon's second largest, Salem-Keizer School District in Marion County, which had 41,820 students and kicked out 128 of them. The Beaverton School District, the third largest in Oregon, reported 81 student expulsions that year. It's unclear what the offenses were in each of those cases and state education officials warn that raw data doesn't always give the context or full picture of the circumstances in some districts.

School funding bills came with solutions

The Student Success Act, passed in 2019, included multiple programs and mechanisms, including grant funds, a student investment account and a school safety and prevention system (SSPS) to help schools provide more support staff and programs to address students' needs.

As for addressing lingering disparities and equity gaps, Bateman said the state can intervene if they notice a district is straying heavily from the intent of the law.

"The Oregon Department of Education is committed to improving practices statewide in ways that foster equitable outcomes for every student in Oregon," Bateman said, noting ODE collects data each year that helps identify trends or districts that may need support or intervention from the state.

Comments / 7

Michelle Jordan McIntosh
4d ago

are they out of control more? if giving more ways to not get into trouble does not work...then what. when I worked with these groups many had drugs and no dad at higher rates than other populations. maybe this is more a family home issue than a school issue. as a teacher I found befriending as many as possible helped...but some still acted up

Reply
8
JLH
3d ago

Oh I see what you're saying. There are angels until they turn 18 at which time there are only 6 and a 1/2 percent of the population but they commit 60% of the arm robberies and 50% of the homicides.

Reply
4
jerry beanett
3d ago

Instead of race baiting, they need to look at how many of the trouble makers have no father in the home. I don't believe that school officials are racist, but are just disciplining kids that are out of control because they have no discipline at home.

Reply
3
