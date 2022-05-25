ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemingway, SC

Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Hemingway

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Qqwn_0fqEL42Y00

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a shooting Saturday in Hemingway.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Henry Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

A victim was found in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment – their current condition is unknown.

Investigators said the victim “encountered the subject,” Rolly Pringle,” and the two engaged in a conversation about Pringle harassing the victim’s relative.

Deputies said Pringle then went inside his residence and grabbed a weapon. He came back outside, fired shots, and struck the victim, before going back inside the home.

SLED has three open investigations regarding Andrews police chief Zurcher

Pringle was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center where he is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Police arrest 2 in attempted burglary of N. Charleston store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man and woman Friday night in the attempted burglary of a discount store after a chase. Johnathan X. Green, 19, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools; and Cherrie J. Ford, 22, is charged with second-degree burglary and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff to hold Sunday news conference on killing of 6-year-old boy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff is expected to provide updates in the drive-by shooting that killed a child earlier this month. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell called a noon news conference for Sunday at the Orangeburg County Courthouse. A release from the sheriff’s office states Ravenell will discuss “important...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating drive-by shooting that left man injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in West Ashley late Friday night. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cartwright Drive in the Ponderosa community just after 10:00 p.m. Witness told deputies that a male victim was standing outside a home when someone in a vehicle fired multiple […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Williamsburg County, SC
City
Hemingway, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Hemingway, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Police: 2 found shot to death at West Ashley business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the bodies of a man and woman were found Saturday afternoon at a self-storage property in West Ashley. Police responded shortly after noon Saturday to the 2300 block of Ashley River Road to a report of two bodies on the property. The address corresponds to a self-storage facility.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Two 18-year-olds and a juvenile charged in Summerville apartment standoff

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has announced the charges being brought against the three suspects in a standoff at an apartment complex. Corey Maurice Seabrook, 18, La’ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18, and a juvenile were charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Police responded to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested in attempted Family Dollar burglary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers have arrested two suspects for the attempted burglary of a Family Dollar in North Charleston Friday night. According to the North Charleston Police, Johnathan Green (19) and Cherrie Ford (22) are both facing burglary charges. Police responded to an alarm activation at Family Dollar on Ashley Phospate Road around 11:45 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

One injured in late-night West Ashley drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Cartwright Drive near Chuckwagon Road in the Ponderosa Community, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspects in deadly Sumter shooting named; one in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — One person has been arrested and another is wanted as police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information related to a Thursday morning killing. Sumter Police said 33-year-old Ladonna Cortise Green was arrested on Thursday after police found a body in front of a vacant house on South Sumter Street just before 8 a.m. the same day.
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

1 injured in Laurinburg parking lot shooting, suspect wanted

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect(s) in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital. On Thursday at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to Shop Right Market 704 Aberdeen Road, in reference to shots fired. While en route, officers were told an alarm sounded at the Shop Right Market.
LAURINBURG, NC
live5news.com

Investigators arrest murder suspect after victim’s body found at hotel room

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department say a 42-year-old man has been arrested for a killing in which the victim’s body was found at a hotel. Authorities arrested Corey Arthur White on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Koshun Hightower from the Charleston area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Horry County police arrest man after months-long drug investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A three-month drug investigation in Horry County has led to an arrest, according to authorities. The Horry County Police Department said multiple units served a search warrant on May 18 at a home on Eighth Avenue in Conway. Officers found a number of narcotics in...
counton2.com

Man arrested for murder at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a Monday murder at the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue. Corey Arthur White (42) has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy