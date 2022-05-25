Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting in Hemingway

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 51-year-old man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a shooting Saturday in Hemingway.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Henry Road after receiving reports of a shooting.

A victim was found in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies said the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment – their current condition is unknown.

Investigators said the victim “encountered the subject,” Rolly Pringle,” and the two engaged in a conversation about Pringle harassing the victim’s relative.

Deputies said Pringle then went inside his residence and grabbed a weapon. He came back outside, fired shots, and struck the victim, before going back inside the home.

Pringle was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center where he is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

