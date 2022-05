Since World War I, 347 men and women soldiers from Dearborn have given their lives in service and their names are inscribed on Dearborn’s War Memorial. “We are here to honor Dearborn men and woman who gave their lives in service to our country,” Dearborn Public Schools Executive Director Adam Martin said during a May 25 service. “Throughout its history, the residents of Dearborn have answered a call to serve. Its sons and daughters have been sent away to far away conflicts never to return. These individuals had courage, they had pride, they loved their families and community. They were willing to risk their lives so that we could live in peace.”

