ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wellness Wednesday: Horchata

KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y80Rj_0fqEF6Ru00

Ingredients

  • 4 cups long-grain rice
  • 10 cups water, divided
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, or 4 sticks of cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • About 1 cup granulated sugar

Directions

  1. Soak rice overnight in 4 cups of water with cinnamon sticks (if using)
  1. In the morning, remove cinnamon sticks and blend the ice with soaking water in a blender or with an immersion blender, about 1 to 2 minutes, or until the mixture is blended but not smooth.
  1. Strain mixture into a large pitcher, pressing with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard the rice pulp.
  1. Stir in the remaining 6 cups of water, nutmeg, ground cinnamon (if using), and sugar to taste.
  1. Chill before serving or serve over ice.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman allegedly killed by roommate identified

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was killed by her roommate in Oildale has been identified. Lupe Melendrez, 22, was found dead May 20 with “traumatic injuries” at her home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death are pending. Her mother, Linda […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Arrest made in death of man found near railroad tracks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting last week. Michael Castillo, 35, was arrested Wednesday after a brief foot chase and booked on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff’s officials. A deputy public defender entered a not-guilty plea on Castillo’s behalf Friday afternoon. Court Commissioner Roger H. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in southwest Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The body was located on Gosford Road between District Boulevard and Harris Road, police said. No other details were immediately available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granulated Sugar#Long Grain Rice#Food Drink
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes

These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Daily South

The Difference Between a Fried Egg and an Over-Easy Egg, According to a Southern Cook

Some of our cooking habits in the South can certainly be considered unique compared to the ways of other regions. It's not just anyone who will whisk a roux until their wrists ache, or grate frozen butter for biscuit dough, or put baking soda in a pitcher of sweet tea. (If you know, you know.) However, some dishes transcend place and time as everyday classics, such as eggs at breakfast time. For those, Southerners choose to put their own sparkle on the ordinary.
RECIPES
Parade

Summer Sips! The Dirty Shirley Is About to Be Your Go-To Memorial Day Cocktail

A Shirley Temple was the iconic beverage of my 1970’s childhood. I can remember me and my cousins slurping the fizzy fluorescent red drink at every family event. Fast forward 50 years later and here I am sharing an adult version of my favorite mocktail. The “Dirty Shirley,” as it’s commonly called is similar in sweetness to the original non-alcoholic beverage, with a grown-up, bitter edge.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Tasty Banana Dream Cake

This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGET

KCSO identifies man killed in Arvin shooting on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Arvin on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a call in the 1200 block of Durham Street at 11:41 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found Ariel Alexander Angel Peralez, 29, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man takes plea deal in southwest Bakersfield killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men charged in connection with a shooting death authorities say resulted from a drug deal gone wrong has accepted a plea deal. Ameion Oliver, 20, pleaded no contest Friday to second-degree robbery for a five-year prison term. Judge Michael G. Bush dismissed a first-degree murder charge and scheduled […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to groping teen girls, women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of groping multiple teen girls and women, some near Golden Valley High School, has pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery. Joe Anthony Cisneros, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony and five misdemeanors, according to court records. He faces a year in jail followed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man lying in roadway when struck by vehicle in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man already lying in the roadway at New Stine Road and Belle Terrace was struck by a vehicle and later died Saturday night, according to Bakersfield police. Emergency crews were called to New Stine Road and Belle Terrace for a report of a collision at around 8:45 p.m. A man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
recipesgram.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
RECIPES
Insider

Tres Leches Cake

So I have leftover Tres Leches cake from yesterday. It was Cinco de Mayo! And we celebrated. So I thought I'd give you the recipe I used. Yum yum. You can make this cake year round. It's offered year round. This cake is an all time favorite.
KGET

1 injured in south Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was taken to the hospital after a building caught fire in south Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the scene on South I Street near Wilson Road just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.  One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital. Officials with the Bakersfield Fire Department said the structure was abandoned and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with murder in April homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found last month east of Lamont, sheriff’s officials confirmed Friday. Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49, has pleaded not guilty and is held without bail, according to court records. Deputies arrested him April 28. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy