Tom Green County Burn Ban Lifted Wednesday

SAN ANGELO – Significant portions of Tom Green County received adequate rainfall during thunderstorms that blew through Tuesday so that County Judge Steve Floyd lifted the ban on outdoor burning Wednesday morning.

Here's the official announcement from Judge Floyd's office:

The burn ban has been lifted as of 9:15 am May 25, 2022. This could be a temporary situation; the burn ban is discussed at every Commissioner Court meeting held on Tuesday mornings.

The public is urged to continue to use caution and good safety practices at all times. Pay attention to wind conditions, keep water nearby and never leave a fire unattended .

The Texas Legislature authorized Counties to ban outdoor burning like trash and brush if weather conditions were such that outdoor burning could potentially get out of control.

Tom Green County residents are now allowed to burn trash, debris and brush until the County Judge issues another order banning burning because of hot and dry drought conditions.

There is no rain in the forecast for the next seven days for Tom Green County and afternoon high temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees again by Saturday as the drought continues.

It is possible that the Commissioners Court could reinstate the burn ban on Tuesday, May 31 2022 during their regular meeting.