Uvalde, TX

Identity of Victims in Robb Elementary School Shooting Revealed

By Matt Trammell
 3 days ago

UVALDE, TX – The identities of the victims of the heartbreaking massacre of 21 students and teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde have been revealed.

As previously reported, on May 24, a shooting at Robb Elementary injured and killed a large amount of students and teachers. For more details on the shooting click here.

The following is a gallery of all of the victims who were killed in the tragedy:

The victims including a number of 10 and 11 year old fourth graders. Two other victims were the student's teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

Garcia was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students. Garcia was married for 24 years and had 4 children.

Mireles had worked for the Uvalde school district for 17 years. She was reportedly shot and killed while trying to protect her students. Mireles leaves behind a spouse and a daughter.

UPI News

South Texas school district shuts down after possible threat

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Texas school district announced it was shutting down its schools until Tuesday after receiving what officials said was a credible threat of violence. In a letter to the community on Wednesday, the Donna Independent School district, which is near the Texas-Mexico border, said that out of an abundance of caution in light of the attack on Uvalde's Ross Elementary School on Tuesday, staff will work from home while students will have the time off.
Uvalde, TX
Texas DPS Director Says 'Wrong Decision' at Robb Elementary Delayed Entry

UVALDE – Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McGraw said Friday law enforcement officers waited too long to go into Robb Elementary School and stop Salvador Ramos from shooting.   Fox News is reporting Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday, when asked why police at Robb Elementary School didn’t engage the shooter immediately, said “the on-scene commander at the time believed that it had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject.”  “A decision was made on the scene – I wasn’t there -- that this was a barricaded subject situation,…
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
In the Wake of Uvalde, Security Increased for San Angelo Area Schools

SAN ANGELO, TX — In wake of the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, both the San Angelo Police Department and the San Angelo Independent School District administration told us the two agencies have been in constant communication with each other since yesterday afternoon to provide an additional layer of security at all of our campuses. Out in the county, Sheriff Nick Hanna said the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has added more patrol emphasis around the rural school districts. SAPD spokesman Officer Richard Espinoza said a secure learning environment for all of our students throughout the…
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX  – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody.  According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."  The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said that one person has been shot and the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.  "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site," the school posted on Facebook. "…
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Border Agents Rescue Illegal Aliens Locked Inside Railroad Cars in Uvalde

DEL RIO, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Uvalde Station encountered multiple groups of illegal aliens trapped inside rail cars, May 25. While conducting train check operations, Uvalde Station agents rescued 20 illegals inside a locked car hauler. A free-air sniff conducted by a Uvalde Border Patrol K-9 team yielded a positive alert to a locked car hauler. The car hauler was locked from the outside and the aliens had no means of escape.
