Identity of Victims in Robb Elementary School Shooting Revealed

UVALDE, TX – The identities of the victims of the heartbreaking massacre of 21 students and teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde have been revealed.

As previously reported, on May 24, a shooting at Robb Elementary injured and killed a large amount of students and teachers. For more details on the shooting click here.

The following is a gallery of all of the victims who were killed in the tragedy:

The victims including a number of 10 and 11 year old fourth graders. Two other victims were the student's teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia.

Garcia was in her 23rd year of teaching. She died trying to protect her students. Garcia was married for 24 years and had 4 children.

Mireles had worked for the Uvalde school district for 17 years. She was reportedly shot and killed while trying to protect her students. Mireles leaves behind a spouse and a daughter.