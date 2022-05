SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Investigators said a man who was on his riding lawn mower was shot and killed by his neighbor on Wednesday.The Washington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Jerry Anderson."My nephew wouldn't bother a fruit flea. ... He has two boys, it's just like a bad dream," said Terry Harbison, Anderson's uncle.The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.State police identified the suspect as 52-year-old Bryce Tacy. "I'm not going into specifics of that, but as a result, the suspect fired two shots,...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO