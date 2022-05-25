ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer Celtics vs. Heat: Wednesday (5/25)

By Joel Bartilotta
fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to be honest. These conference finals have been disappointing so far. The first two rounds of the playoffs were terrific, but it’s been blowout central between these final four teams. Luckily, the Eastern Conference Finals are at 2-2, leaving us with a three-game series!. The Golden...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
fantasypros.com

DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup of the Night: Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Jaylen Brown (5/27)

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools, including DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s DraftKings...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
fantasypros.com

Nick Castellanos scores, drives in a run on Friday against Mets

Castellanos came into the game slashing just .202/.253/.337 in May, so it was good to see him string together two hits. His quality of contact remains down from prior years, though both his xBA and xSLG are far greater than his actual numbers. Castelllanos has been a disappointment this year, without question, but without an obvious reason as to why, fantasy managers have little choice but to hold tight and wait for his turnaround. Absent an injury, it's likely to come at some point soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro (groin) questionable for Game 6 Friday

Heat G Tyler Herro is questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against Boston according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. (It’s Winderman on Twitter) Tyler Herro missed both Games 4 and 5 nursing a strained left groin he suffered in Game 3. With Miami facing elimination in Game 6, the Heat are hoping to get the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back but it is nowhere a certainty as his injury usually takes three weeks minimum to heal under normal circumstances. The Heat averaged just 81 points per game in the two games Herro has missed this series.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Cole Irvin takes the no-decision in A's loss Friday

Oakland Athletics SP Cole Irvin pitched 6 1/3 innings on Friday, striking out four, and allowing six hits for two earned runs in the A's 8-5 loss to the Rangers. Irvin was efficient in his start on Friday as he struck out four batters allowing only two runs to score in over six innings pitched. The A's starting pitcher has an ERA of 3.15 and a record of 2-2 on the season which keeps him outside of the realm of value for managers in fantasy.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Zion Williamson (foot) fully cleared for return to play

According to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez, F Zion Williamson (foot) has been medically cleared to return to play. (Andrew Lopez) After suffering a broken bone in the fifth metatarsal of his foot, Williamson missed the entirety of the 2022 basketball season for the Pelicans. Despite a playoff push and on-court drills and workouts, the Pelicans choose not to have their former first-overall selection play. On Thursday, the team and medical staff showed imaging pertaining to Williamson's foot that gave him a clean bill of health and later announced that he has been medically cleared for a return to play in 2022-2023. With injury concerns remaining a large part of the mystery around Williamson, managers can breathe a sigh of relief as there were thoughts around the league that this could be a potential career-defining injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
fantasypros.com

Humberto Castellanos gets knocked around in Arizona loss Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks SP Humberto Castellanos pitched four innings on Thursday, striking out one, walking one, and allowing 10 hits for six earned runs in the Diamondbacks' 14-1 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Castellanos has been the worst pitcher in the Diamondbacks rotation so managers should not be fooled by...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Aaron Civale placed on the injured list

The Cleveland Guardians placed pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL Wednesday night with a sore left glute. He was injured in Friday’s game while attempting to make a play at first base. (Joe Noga on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Civale has had a rough start to the season, posting...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 8 (2022)

June is upon us, which means it’s Memorial Day. It’s time to remember those who died while serving in the armed forces. One way we do this in my family is by turning on a ball game because Major League Baseball, as the National Pastime, always salutes this significant occasion with the kind of pageantry that is important for honoring those who sacrificed their lives. And it gives us a moment to appreciate what we have.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#Mia#Bettingpros#Injury#Sf Pf#Bos
fantasypros.com

Matt Strahm charged with loss following poor outing against Orioles

Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm struggled against the Orioles on Friday evening as he allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits while recording just one out (a strikeout). He was charged with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Baltimore by a score of 12-8. Fantasy Impact:. Strahm is...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Patrick Corbin solid on the mound Thursday against Rockies

Nationals SP Patrick Corbin was solid on the mound Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in 6 1/3 innings pitched in the Nationals' 7-3 win over the Rockies. Fantasy Impact:. Corbin has struggled on the mound this month, allowing five runs...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Browns Extend David Njoku: 2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football Sleeper

The Cleveland Browns have extended tight end David Njoku, agreeing to a four-year contract. The former first-round selection has been a bit of a fantasy enigma, turning in a TE1 season but also failing to deliver based on his draft capital and overall talent. With new quarterback Deshaun Watson in town, is 2022 the year Njoku delivers for fantasy managers?
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Draft Rankings & Player Notes: Wide Receivers (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top12 wide receiver rankings along with player notes as you prepare for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

David Njoku and Browns agree on four-year extension

Njoku gets $28 million guaranteed and his average of $14.1875M per year makes him the fifth-highest paid tight end. These talks have been in the works for a while and the two sides finally came to an agreement on Friday. The former first-round pick has shown flashes during his first five seasons in the league, but he has yet to top 640 receiving yards in a single year. This contract extension should show the Browns belief in Njoku and he should be a huge part of Cleveland's offense moving forward.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy