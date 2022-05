One of the main reasons users are not upgrading to Windows 11 is the system requirements, particularly the CPU, TPM, and Secure Boot requirements. Talking about secure boot specifically, most modern devices are secure boot capable. You don’t necessarily need to enable secure boot to install Windows 11, although it is good practice to use this feature. However, some users still face issues with the Secure Boot check, even on supported devices.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO