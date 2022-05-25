Presenting Littlefield’s graduating class of 2022

This story has been corrected to say that Jakin Mashburn was having a sudden cardiac arrest. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — February 8th is a day that’s forever sketched in Jakin Mashburn’s memory. “That day I came home from school, somewhere in the afternoon, I decided to take a shower, and when I went into my […]
LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a joint press release from the Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:. The Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD communities are devastated and heartbroken by the news of yesterday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside Uvalde CISD and families, students, and school professionals worldwide.
Parents of students enrolled at Mackenzie Middle School in Lubbock, Texas were notified by Principal, Dr. John Martinez, of a social media account that was inappropriately using the school's logo in a manner offensive to students of color. The Instagram account with the image has been flagged for removal by...
LUBBOCK, Texas – The recent school shooting in Uvalde has sparked more controversy over the issue of gun control and if teachers should be armed. One West Texas school has implemented armed staff since 2018. Those with Olton ISD said it’s completely voluntary for their staff to decide whether they want to have a gun […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A flameless vigil was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at Charles A. Guy Park in Lubbock, to honor the students and teachers who lost their lives in the Uvalde school shooting. Organizers said to bring flashlights, neon lights or cell phone lights. Charles A. Guy Park is located at […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Navy fighter pilot (not the actor) who actually flew the plane for the new “Top Gun” movie is Lubbockite Amy Heflin. Heflin graduated from Lubbock High in 2007 and went on to the Naval Academy. She then served as one of the US Navy’s most elite fighter pilots for more than a decade. In the new movie, Heflin doubled for actress Monica Barbaro.
New Cpl. Ruben Ramirez stands with Chief Derrick Watson. (Provided by the City of Plainview) Two Plainview Police officers recently received promotions. Officers Ruben Ramirez, who has served the Plainview PD for more than five years, and Jose Flores, who has served for four years, were both promoted to corporal.
UVALDE, LUBBOCK, Texas — Superintendent of Lubbock ISD, Dr. Kathy Rollo, sent a message to parents Tuesday evening concerning the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde. Superintendent of Lubbock ISD Dr. Kathy Rollo sent a message to parents Tuesday evening. “As you have likely seen, a horrific...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After 19 elementary school children and two teachers were killed in a shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday, an Amarillo woman related to one of the victims spoke out. Maria Fernandez of Amarillo said her cousin, Rojelio Torres, who died in that shooting, was just 10 years old. “He was a happy […]
MELROSE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, along with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, released information regarding an incident in Melrose Public Schools Wednesday, causing the school to be under lockdown. According to a statement from the district attorney’s office, school staff in Melrose Public Schools became aware of a […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department: (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is debuting a new online reporting system designed to make the filing of online police reports easier for the public, all while decreasing the time it takes for reports to be created […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
Welcome to another installation of Buildings in Amarillo That Seem to be Cursed. They move in, then they move right back out. There are some locations that just can't seem to hang on to a business for very long. And this time we'll be looking at 2028 Paramount. We're hoping...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Elijah Fisher is now highest-ranked recruit to ever come to Texas Tech basketball directly out of high school. Fisher announced his commitment Thursday. According to rivals.com, Fisher is the No 15 recruit in the country. He is from North York, Ontario (Canada). At 6’7”, 210 pounds, he will be small forward. More […]
I have driven by this area a thousand times. I have wished and hoped for Sprouts to move into this location, but alas, that's not going to happen. However, I have found what is going into the old Bealls building. A new place to worship will be taking over the...
You learn something new every day. Or maybe it's really you are reminded of something you once knew. Case in point the Wienerschnitzel on the Boulevard had closed down. When exactly I am not sure. A few months ago. It went from being 'temporarily closed" to having for-sale signs up....
Lubbock resident Kevin Allen is completely distraught over losing a card collection that was allegedly stolen from his vehicle. He believes his collection may be worth between $6,000 and $8,000 and is asking the community for any tips leading to the discovery of his beloved cards. Here's a public post...
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died from his injuries after a crash between a vehicle and a scooter that occurred on May 16 near Boston Avenue and 2nd Place, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The police report said a person driving a scooter “disregarded” a stop sign and crashed with a […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that happened Thursday morning at a nightclub in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired call to a nightclub in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard around 2:07 a.m. Thursday. When officers […]
