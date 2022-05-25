ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough’s Erriyon Knighthon breaks world record in track

thetampabay100.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould Hillsborough High School senior Erriyon Knighton one day be known as the world’s fastest human? He’s definitely on the right track,...

thetampabay100.com

Comments / 1

WMBB

PSJ star running back DJ Oliver commits to USF

PORT ST, JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe rising senior DJ Oliver announced his commitment to play football at the University of South Florida on Friday. The star running back compiled over 2,000 total yards in the 2021 season with 30 touchdowns to go along and was ranked second in the state in Class […]
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7: New Jersey Generals-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays

Week 7 of the USFL season is here, and kicking it off is a thrilling matchup between the New Jersey Generals (5-1) and the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). The game carries major playoff implications, as the Generals can clinch a postseason berth — with three regular-season games to go, no less — with a victory.
FOOTBALL
thetampabay100.com

Tampa Bay sports influencer Rick Nafe dead at 70

Long-time Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe has died. His wife, Dana Nafe, said on Facebook he passed away Thursday night, but did not give a cause of death. “He is, was and forever will be my everything. He loved his children, friends and family and always made us laugh and feel so special. There are no words,” she wrote.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Longtime Tampa Bay sports executive Rick Nafe dies at 70

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sports executives in the Tampa Bay area are remembering longtime local sports operating extraordinaire, Rick Nafe, who died at the age of 70. Nafe was a top sports executive for nearly 40 years and played a major role in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Four Green Fields opens brand new location in Tampa

The legendary Four Green Fields has opened its newest location in Tampa. The storied Irish restaurant has been a part of Tampa’s pub scene for 30 years. “We are proud to announce that our opening night for the new location is this Thursday 5-26-22!!!” wrote the owners in an enthusiastic Instagram post. “We have live music & the best Guinness around. Be the first to check out the new location, doors open at 7pm – 802 N 12th Street.”
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers 2022

In the second year of Tampa Bay’s Best Burgers contest, 19 local restaurants entered a mouth-watering burger into the competition. During the second half of April, we along with the participating restaurants took to social media to encourage Tampa Bay to vote and over 11,000 of you answered the call, voting for up to three of your favorites daily. It was a close race with many worthy competitors. We tallied the votes to present you with this year’s winning burgers. Trust us when we say that you’ll want to taste every single one of these for yourself.
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Tampa native completes Navy’s elite Nuclear Propulsion Program

Tampa native Antwand Howard has completed the Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Program, one of the military’s most academically elite programs. Petty Officer 3rd Class Howard now serves as a nuclear electronics technician. Howard uses radar and other complex systems to detect and track threats. He also uses electronic countermeasure tricks to confuse and deflect other radars and sensors to throw others off a ship’s scent by making it virtually invisible.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The 4th Most Popular Place To Live In The U.S. Is Here In Tampa Bay

Zillow has released their ranking of the most popular place to buy a house in the United States. The 4th most popular place on the list happens to be right here in Tampa Bay. Westchase came in 4th on the list and the only Florida market on their list. Zillow reported the average Westchase house is worth $537,668, and prices have gone up nearly 10% in the first three months of 2022.
WESTCHASE, FL
Bay News 9

A graduation success story at Armwood High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As thousands of high school seniors graduate this week at the Florida State Fairgrounds, it is a celebration for students and families that faced more challenges than most students do. Students graduating this week navigated school-at-home and hybrid models for at least half of their...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Missing Tampa man’s ID found at DeSoto Park

YBOR CITY, Fla. - Family and friends of John Larson continue to search for the 24-year-old more than a month after he disappeared while on his way to meet friends in Ybor City. On Friday, police found Larson’s Florida driver's license stuck in a fence at DeSoto Park. It's the...
TAMPA, FL

