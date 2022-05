Eugenia Amparo Gutierrez, age 97, of Brady, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her residence in Brady. Eugenia was born December 21, 1924 in Aguita, Coahuila, Mexico to Miguel Garcia and Manuella (Falcon) Garcia. After high school she attended college and earned her degree in Home Economics. She moved to Brady in 1946 where she met a young man named Fidel Gutierrez. They were married a few months later on August 31, 1946 in Brady.

