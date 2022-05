CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On May 26, Dawson A. Smith, 19, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kathryn Silcox. The hearing was for charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle causing death or serious bodily injury, accident involving death or personal injury, and other offenses all stemming from the allegations of Smith having struck and seriously injured a PennDOT worker on April 13.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO