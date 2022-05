Get Radio Davos wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe here. On Day 4 of Davos 2022, Peter Prengaman, Climate and Environmental News Director at the Associated Press, gives us his impressions of his first Davos. We hear from the IMF’s Gita Gopinath and others on the prospects for global growth; we find out what schoolgirls in a refugee camp in Kenya want to hear from leaders at Davos 2022; and hear acclaimed musicians Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax at the Davos concert ‘Our Shared Humanity’.

