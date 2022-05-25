ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Scheierman to withdraw from NBA draft, transfer to Creighton

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Former South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman will reportedly withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft and transfer to Creighton University, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Scheierman, who has two years of eligibility left, declared for the draft in March with the option to return to school. He then opted to enter the transfer portal and eventually committed to Creighton over Arkansas, Clemson, Duke and Nebraska among others.

The 21-year-old was among the prospects that competed in the NBA G League Elite Camp last week in Chicago, Illinois. He went scoreless in his first scrimmage game but recorded nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in his second appearance on May 17.

Scheierman was named the Summit League Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 games last season for South Dakota State. He shot 46.9% from 3-point range and was the only Division I player to lead his team in rebounding and assists.

The addition of Scheierman should make Creighton among the favorites in the Big East next season. He was viewed as one of the top transfer players on the market and will strengthen their program.

