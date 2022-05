MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins will not have access to their full roster later this week when they travel to Toronto to play a three-game series against the Blue Jays from June 3-5. Due to Canadian federal regulations, players who haven't received a full COVID-19 vaccine are unable to enter the country and play games. General manager Derek Falvey revealed on Sunday that the team has “a few” players on the current roster who are not vaccinated and thus will not be able to travel with the team.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO