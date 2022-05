When you hear the word "ramen," you probably think of those plastic orange bags of noodles you ate a bunch in college. This is NOT that!. A new article from Love Food takes a look at some of the most delicious ramen restaurants in all 50 states, and if you're looking for the best ramen in Iowa, look no further than Ramen Belly. Located at 1010 Martin Street in Iowa City, Ramen Belly is a relatively new business in the Corridor. It just opened in April of 2021, but over the course of the past year, it's become an area favorite. According to the article from Love Food:

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO