Maine State

Maine K9 Heroically Rescues Two Missing Persons

By Lizzy Snyder
 3 days ago

I thought I had the best job in the world until I became a canine handler. These words were spoken by Warden, Jake Voter. His K9 is named, Koda and according to Jake, Koda is the most important part the team, according to News Center Maine.

WMTW

Manhunt ends after suspect found in 'hollowed out' dresser

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — A man sought by multiple law enforcement agencies due to “escalating criminal behavior” is now in custody. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter has been the subject of a manhunt for several months. On multiple occasions, police say...
PARSONSFIELD, ME
Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two school systems in the region took precautions today after reports of threats. SAD 41 schools in Milo, Brownville and Lagrange closed for the day. The superintendent tells us a student was overheard by a teacher yesterday making a comment about another student and a possible threat to the school today.
MAINE STATE
Shooting death of Lewiston man ruled homicide

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The shooting death of a Lewiston man found at an Augusta towing company last week is now ruled a homicide. The body of 36-year old Tyler Morin was found by Maine State Police after they were called to Ready Road Service Towing Company last Friday just before 11 a.m.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biker vandalizes new pride crosswalk hours after being painted

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Kira Reed – born and raised in Brunswick – brought her son and daughter to her city’s brand new pride crosswalk on Maine Street Wednesday, less than 24 hours since the city’s public works department finished painting it. In June, the city will celebrate its first-ever official Pride.
1 killed in Farmington crash

FARMINGTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a deadly crash in Farmington. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Ten Rod Road. Police said three people were in the car. One of them was killed. There was no word on the conditions of...
FARMINGTON, NH
Local Meteorologist Calls Maine Weather Next Week ‘(Expletive) Classic’

Depending upon how you look at it, you've either been thriving this week with the weather that Maine has had, or been hating the fact that just this past weekend, it was in the 80s (and even near 90s inland) and felt like summer. Because while we've had more sun than clouds this entire week and been steadily in the 60s or even low 70s on occasion with no rain, some are missing the heat we felt Saturday and Sunday.
MAINE STATE
Maine Man Charged With Killing His Mother

A Maine man has been charged with murder after his mother was found dead in her apartment earlier this week. Jason Ibarra, 42, was initially arrested Tuesday night and charged with violation of a conditional release. He was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset, where state police detectives met with him and informed him he was being charged with murder.
BATH, ME
Teenager arrested after police pursuit through 3 Maine towns

An 18-year-old was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through three Maine towns. The chase started just after midnight on Wednesday, with Brunswick and Freeport police pursuing a vehicle heading toward Brunswick through Durham. Brunswick police say the suspect, Justin Dennison of Freeport, crashed near Pleasant Street and was...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
Lincoln Report

The 3 Best Small Towns in Maine

Maine is best known for its long coastline, but the state also has a number of small towns that deserve a visit. Maine's smaller locales provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture, and they are typically less crowded than the more popular tourist destinations.
3 FedEx trucks crash into each other on Maine highway

ALFRED, Maine (AP) — Three FedEx delivery vehicles traveling single file crashed into each other, sending one driver to the hospital and tying up traffic, officials said. The delivery vehicles collided with each other when traffic slowed in front of them late Tuesday morning on busy Route 111, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Maine CDC warns of hepatitis A exposure at two locations

OAKLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people may have been exposed to hepatitis A in two different locations in recent weeks.  Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through contaminated food or water. 
OAKLAND, ME
Police make largest drug bust in Maine town's history

HOLDEN (WGME) -- Police say they made the largest drug bust in Holden’s history. Holden police say they pulled over a car for a routine traffic stop on Sunday and discovered a gun, cash, heroin, Xanax, and a lot of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs is more...
HOLDEN, ME
Maine Police Seize Fentanyl, Coke, and Meth in 3 Drug Busts

It was a busy week for Maine law enforcement, with drug busts in three communities that netted seizures of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and Xanax. On Wednesday, May 18, Deputy Seth Rolfe was on patrol in Bradford when he noticed a vehicle sitting on the side of the road that appeared to be broken down. He stopped to talk with the occupants and see if he could offer any assistance. During that conversation, Deputy Rolfe identified one of the people as Jennifer Kane, 37, of Corinth who was out on bail with several conditions. When he noticed some suspicious items in plain view, Rolfe conducted a search of the vehicle. As a result of that search, he seized cocaine and fentanyl.
BRADFORD, ME
Crews battle large fire in Boothbay Harbor

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Update 10:30 p.m.:. A dispatcher from Lincoln County told NEWS CENTER Maine between eight and 10 fire departments are fighting this blaze at the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn. The first calls came in just after 9 p.m., officials said. Below are weather radar images that...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

