Police Chief Tracy Roles joins us in studio for Bartlesville Chief Chat to discuss upcoming events and to announce that they are hiring. If anyone is interested in becoming a police officer that serves the City of Bartlesville, Chief Roles encourages you to apply. Chief Roles says they stand out because they offer community events such as MILO Days and public meetings. He says they do these things because they want to be different than the stereotype that law enforcement has today.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO