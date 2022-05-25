ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, IA

Garcia family donates $10K

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Liberty High School graduates JJ and Kelsie Garcia are giving $10,000 to the new athletic complex to help support moving the school district forward. The Garcias live in West Liberty, have three young children in the district, and Kelsie is a teacher at the West Liberty Middle School....

ourquadcities.com

Couple earns ARCONIC Leadership Award

The ARCONIC (previously ALCOA) Leadership Award has been presented annually by ARCONIC and the Scot Community College Foundation since 1985. Nominees are considered for their contributions to the community, exemplary leadership, and dedication to Scott Community College. This year’s ARCONIC Leadership Award was presented on May 18 to Dennis and Lynn Quinn for their commitment to supporting student success through contributions for student assistance and access to transportation to class, a news release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Humane Society seeks helping hands for upcoming kennel arrivals

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Tipton daycare forced to close after being open for 17 eyears

TIPTON, IA
WQAD

52722: Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day. May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

Another bear sighting in northern Iowa

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Armed Man Reported Near Fairfield School

A lockdown order was issued for the entire Fairfield School District after dispatch received a call reporting an armed male on the grounds of Pence Elementary School. The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office states Jefferson County Dispatch Center received the call at about 12:40 p.m. Friday, and the lockdown was subsequently issued for all school buildings as well as the Maharishi School. The Fairfield Police Department responded to Pence Elementary in less than three minutes and secured the school. A search was made for a man matching the description with the assistance of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer. No parties matching the description of the suspect were immediately located. The school lockdowns were lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., permitting the release of students. Following the clearing of the emergency response, law enforcement efforts shifted to a criminal investigation of possible brandishing of a firearm on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing. Additional agencies who responded were the Jefferson, Van Buren, Davis, Wapello, Henry, and Washington county sheriff’s offices, special agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol troopers, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Iowa Department of Transportation officers, Fairfield Fire Department, Care Ambulance, and Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
FAIRFIELD, IA
KCRG.com

High schoolers choosing paths other than college

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Bettendorf School Board responds to middle school safety concerns

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board responded Thursday night to concerns the middle school is "out of control." It comes less than 24 hours after Wednesday night's parent and staff work session at the Waterfront Convention Center, addressing alleged students fighting, skipping class and vandalizing school property. Parents...
KWQC

Species of invasive plants to avoid in landscapes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
GARDENING
WQAD

Crews battle house fire in Davenport Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters in Davenport responded to a single-family home Saturday afternoon to battle a house fire. It happened just after 2 p.m. at a home on Clay Street in Davenport. That's on the city's west side, just east of Fejervary Park. When crews arrived on scene, firefighters...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Senior Prank at Iowa City High School causes $8,000 worth of damage

Johnson County says it's having difficulty finding Republicans to work the polls. Benton County's Auditor's Office says it's looking for poll workers from both parties. Grassley interview on second amendment and mental health solutions in wake of shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Issue Bear Aware Alert

(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Hoskins Field neighbor says no lawsuit pending

FORT MADISON – A property owner near Bill Hoskins Field on the FMHS property said the district has not been threatened with a lawsuit over foul balls that have damaged his property. Darrell Davolt, 2101 Avenue A, said Tuesday that he has not filed a lawsuit against the district...
FORT MADISON, IA

