Auburn, AL

Post spring win projections for every SEC team

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6qJL_0fqCeLZR00

The upcoming college football season is filled with notable storylines across the landscape. Not only on the FBS scale but more specifically for the SEC.

The offseason started with one of the wildest coaching carousels in recent memory, and an even more wild transfer portal carousel. A lot of familiar faces in new places. We also had the attempted coup involving Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin.

Weird dancing videos, fake accents, coaches calling others narcissists, and the coming and going of Emory Jones. With all of that behind us, we want to focus more on what could transpire on the field.

College Football News put together their win projections for every Power Five school, we break down the SEC portion of the list. It begins with the Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 14.

14

Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEvvf_0fqCeLZR00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

CFN Win Projection: 3

The expectations are relatively low for the Commodores as they usually are. The big question for this team is can they steal a conference game this season?

13

Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YELqg_0fqCeLZR00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 5.5

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz pulled off one of the bigger flips during the recruiting season when he lured top wide receiver Luther Burden, who was previously committed to Oklahoma. Now he needs to see some of that translate to the field. It’ll take more than lightsabers at press conferences to do it.

12

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7Y8y_0fqCeLZR00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 6.5

The Pirate returns for his third year at Mississippi State and quarterback Will Rogers is looking for a better year than 2021. It was promising until they faced off with Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. Can the Bulldogs do enough to disrupt the SEC West powers?

11

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10g3N5_0fqCeLZR00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 6.5

Shane Beamer surprised a lot of people with his team in 2021. No one expected the Gamecocks to make a bowl game, much less beat North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The second-year head coach also coaxed Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner to join him in Columbia. If Rattler can become the QB we expected him to be, South Carolina could make a lot of noise in 2022 and maybe a few upsets are on the horizon.

10

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxqbH_0fqCeLZR00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 7

Arkansas surprised some teams last year but they still had some losses in games they shouldn’t. KJ Jefferson returns for another season and former Oklahoma WR Jadon Haselwood tries to replace the loss of Treylon Burks.

9

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36l0af_0fqCeLZR00
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

CFN Win Projection: 7

It was a tough first season for Bryan Harsin after a promising start in which it all came crashing down towards the end of the year. New quarterback Zach Calzada is likely to assume the starting role after Bo Nix transferred to Oregon. Can Tank Bigsby and the rest of the unit provide enough offense to help out the defense and get back to a bowl game?

8

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BGcqE_0fqCeLZR00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 7.5

The Kentucky Wildcats have seen a lot more success under head coach Mark Stoops and he has them poised to make some noise in the SEC East. Can quarterback Will Levis lead them to the promised land?

7

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OnYFl_0fqCeLZR00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 8

Much like the rest of the SEC, Lane Kiffin had to reload his offense. The Ole Miss head coach brought former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart to run his reloaded offense, but how quickly can it all come together for the “Transfer Portal King”?

6

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glxMT_0fqCeLZR00
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

CFN Win Projection: 8.5

Billy Napier left Lousiana-Lafayette for the Swamp and took over for Dan Mullen. Can he reload the talent in Gainesville and allow Anthony Richardson to make a run for the Gators? He should have some success but he will be tested early with a matchup with Utah.

5

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwIA0_0fqCeLZR00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 8.5

It is more than just fake accents and weird dancing videos for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. After the prodigal son, Ed Orgeron was let go, AD Scott Woodward went big game hunting and lured Notre Dame’s head coach to the Bayou. Now it remains to be seen if Kelly can finally run with the SEC with a level playing field. His first test comes in New Orleans when they face off with Florida State.

4

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMUxR_0fqCeLZR00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 8

Once the Vols went with quarterback Hendon Hooker, they were a completely different football team. Viewed as a dark horse in the SEC East heading into the season, can Josh Heupel return the Vols to the top of the division?

3

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMarb_0fqCeLZR00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 9.5

Whether or not the Aggies are “buying” players, head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have huge expectations for the upcoming season. He was able to beat his former boss Nick Saban but lost four games they probably should have won. Now that matchup on Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa became that much bigger with recent comments. If they can figure out the QB situation, the Aggies are likely going to be must-watch TV.

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YbKx_0fqCeLZR00
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Win Projection: 10.5

The Bulldogs made a run at the CFP National Championship and Kirby Smart bested his former boss. Now Georgia needs to reload a talented defense that lost a lot of production to the NFL. The other major question is can Stetson Bennett repeat his 2021 or was that an aberration?

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCXea_0fqCeLZR00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CFN Win Projection: 11

Alabama is coming off the SEC title and a CFP Championship game appearance. The Crimson Tide looks reloaded and ready for another run if they can figure out their WR rotation.

Comments / 0

Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Fbs#Auburn Tigers#Emory Jones#College Football News#The Vanderbilt Commodores
