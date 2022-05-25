Celebration of Life Betty Margaret Pratt

People grew to loathe the colorful figure for his domineering of water rights and large land holdings, and he was later murderedPete French was one of the colorful figures in the early livestock operations in southeast Harney County, Oregon. He was born John William French on April 30, 1849, in Missouri. His family moved to the Sacramento Valley in California in 1850 and began a small ranch operation. His father later moved further north in the valley and established a large sheep operation. John did not find sheep raising exciting. He moved to Jacinto, California and became employed as a...

