TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The tragic school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead is prompting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to direct law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout the Garden State. Murphy says there are no credible threats to any New Jersey schools at this time. “While there are no credible threats, NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately,” Murphy tweeted. “The NJSP will increase their presence at schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.” County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO