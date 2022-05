Photo courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Garlic Fest and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the festival will return to downtown Bennington for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO