TAMPA -- Brayden Point could return for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, though coach Jon Cooper said he doesn't know when that could be. "It's hard for me to say right now because I don't even know when this next round is going to start," Cooper said Friday before it was announced the Lightning will open the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday. "Is Point closer to playing in round three than he was in round two? No question. He's progressing. We've just got to see."

