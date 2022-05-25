ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Scappoose softball heads to playoffs

By Anna Del Savio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pBXQ_0fqCPbJe00 Scappoose is ranked ninth. It will play the eighth-ranked team in round one of 5A playoffs.

Scappoose softball will play in round one of the 5A playoffs Wednesday, May 25.

Scappoose, which is ranked ninth, will face the eighth-ranked team, which includes students from the smaller schools of The Dalles, Dufur and South Wasco County.

Scappoose went 18-7 this season and 14-3 in league.

Wilsonville, Scappoose, Putnam and LaSalle Prep were the four teams — in both softball and baseball — from the Northwest Oregon Conference to qualify for the playoffs.

Scappoose softball has won at least one game against each of its NWOC competitors except Wilsonville, which is ranked second in the state by OSAA.

"We are in a great spot as far as how we have been playing in games and practicing to get ready for playoffs. These girls are ready for this," coach Lindsey Johnson said.

This is the first time the Scappoose softball team has made playoffs since moving to 5A in the 2018-19 school year. Johnson said she expected to make the playoffs this season.

"We knew from the first tryout that we had a special group of players," Johnson said.

Senior Kenzie Hoag said she and her teammates "are confident going into playoffs and believe that by trying hard and playing our best by working together, we can go really far. Our team has had so much fun playing together and we have all worked hard this year."

"We need to continue to be disciplined in the batter's box and continue to play defense the way we can. My goal today will be for all of the players and coaches to give 100 percent, 100 percent of the time, and be loud in the dugout," Johnson said.

Hoag echoed Johnson's view on where the team needs to excel to win today. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5E3V_0fqCPbJe00

"I think we just need to focus on hitting and working together as a team and we will do super well," Hoag said.

Four players were named first-team all-league: junior outfielder Jessica Nelson, junior pitcher Abby Stansbury, senior catcher Mikala Marshal and sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Ventris.

Senior Ashley Berns and sophomore Madison White were named second-team all-league, while seniors Kenzie Hoag and Emma Sparkman were given honorable mention.

Scappoose will return to 4A next year.

Johnson said the team has been successful in 5A this season and will continue that success in 4A.

"We will still have our two pitchers and some big bats," Johnson said. "There are also some younger players that have had a great season and have potential to be playmakers next year."

