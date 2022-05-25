ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Homeless man doused in flammable liquid, set on fire while sleeping under Trump Tower; suspect wanted

By Joanie Lum
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago Police have released surveillance pictures of a man wanted for setting a man on fire downtown. A charred wall shows the exact spot of this vicious crime. Police say a 75-year-old man was sleeping on North Lower Wabash, near the loading dock for Trump Tower early Wednesday morning,...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 15

Jack in the box
3d ago

Demons are all around us

Reply
20
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago's "Walking Man" set on fire in River North; image of suspect released

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A homeless man known to Chicagoans as "The Walking Man" was set on fire early Wednesday morning in an attack on Lower Wabash Avenue in the River North neighborhood.Police said, around 3 a.m., a 75-year-old man was laying on the ground in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, when another man approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire, and ran off. Police sources confirmed to CBS 2's Brad Edwards that the victim is Joseph Kromelis, who suffered burns over 40% of his body. Known for his signature long hair, and mustache, and often seen...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Former McHenry nurse sentenced to life in prison in cold case murder of disabled woman found brutally tortured

A former McHenry nurse was sentenced Monday to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a young McHenry woman whose body was found brutally abused in a cornfield in 1999. In November 2019, the Racine County, Wis. Sheriff announced that an unidentified body found in 1999 had been identified as McHenry resident Peggy Lynn […]
MCHENRY, IL
WGN Radio

Ashleigh Banfield on Texas elementary school shooting: ‘I fell back in my chair and thought, “Not again”‘

“Banfield” host Ashleigh Banfield joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the tragic news of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18 children and 2 adults, including the shooter, are dead. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy