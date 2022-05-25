ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday suggested that Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy prices, as well as the availability of fertilizer, could trigger a global recession.

Malpass told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Germany's economy, the world's fourth largest, has already slowed substantially due to higher energy prices, and said reduced production of fertilizer could worsen conditions elsewhere

"As we look at the global GDP ... it's hard right now to see how we avoid a recession," Malpass said. He gave no specific forecast.

He said the economies of Ukraine and Russia were both expected to see a significant contraction, while Europe, China and the United States were seeing slower growth.

Developing countries were being hit even harder given shortfalls of fertilizer and food stocks and energy supplies, he said.

"The idea of energy prices doubling is enough to trigger a recession by itself," he said.

In China, he said the relatively sharp slowdown in growth was based on the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and the pre-existing real estate crisis the country had been facing.

The World Bank last month had already cut its global growth forecast for 2022 by nearly a full percentage point, to 3.2% from 4.1%, due to the impacts from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Malpass gave no details on when a global recession could begin.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi discuss ways to help solve food crisis

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday discussed ways to help ease the international food crisis, with the Kremlin saying this could be done only if the West lifts sanctions. "Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Federation is ready to...
EUROPE
Reuters

Russia "has the advantage" in Luhansk region, Ukraine says

May 26 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian military official conceded at a briefing on Thursday that Russia had the upper hand in fighting in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region at present. "Russia has the advantage, but we are doing everything we can," General Oleksiy Gromov said. Gromov also said Ukraine had...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

