Wisconsin Civil Engineers: Summer Road Construction Season Begins On Much Needed Repairs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI -- Martin Hanson, Treasurer of the American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section, issued the following statement today regarding the beginning of the summer road construction season in the Badger State on roads that have received a “D+” grade:. “With road construction season underway throughout...

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
The 3 Best Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin Part Of Ford Truck Settlement

Wisconsin is one of seven states that have reached a settlement with Ford Motor Company over claims involving the mileage and payload of its trucks. The states sued, saying that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of the 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Wisconsin’s share of the 19 million dollar settlement works out to about $325-thousand.
PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
Miller calls on MnDOT to find solutions for severe traffic problems caused by roundabout construction

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) today called on the state’s Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to look for solutions to improve severe traffic delays caused by the construction of a series of roundabouts along Highway 43/61/Mankato Avenue in Winona:. “I’m hearing many concerns from folks around town regarding...
SB US 151 cleared at I-39/90/94 after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. ﻿ Further details, including whether anyone...
Blue Ribbon Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Nine state maple syrup producers will now be able to sell their products at the Wisconsin State Fair this summer. That's after they received perfect scores in a judging contest this month, held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association. Out of 48 entries, the following sugar bushes were presented with blue ribbons for their top ranking entries: Grandpa Kissinger, Elkhart Lake; Hedmark's Maple Ridge, Florence; S&S Sugar Bush, Ellsworth; Chippewa View Maple, Durand; Sugar John's, Cadott; B&H Maple Syrup, Chilton; Hansen's Sugar Shack, Marshfield; and Bauer Valley Maples, Cazenova.
International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
