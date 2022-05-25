Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and predictions

The Boston Red Sox (20-22) meet the Chicago White Sox (21-21) Wednesday for the second game of their 3-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Boston beat the brakes off Chicago 16-3 Tuesday in the series opener. The Red Sox’s lineup roughed up White Sox SP Dylan Cease for 7 runs on 2 homers and 8 hits over 3 innings and hit 4 home runs and 5 doubles for the game.

Season series: Chicago leads 3-1 but Boston has a plus-8 run differential in those meetings.

Red Sox at White Sox projected starters

LHP Rich Hill vs. RHP Lucas Giolito

Hill is 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 2.4 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 through 30 IP over 7 starts.

Last start: No-decision with 2 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 HR, 1 BB and 2 K in Boston’s 12-6 home win vs. the Seattle Mariners Thursday.

vs. White Sox on the current roster: 7.66 FIP with a .257/.353/.523 expected batting average (xBA), wOBA (xwOBA) and slugging percentage (xSLG) slash line, 18.2 K% and 87.7 mph exit velocity (EV) in 44 plate appearances (PA).

Giolito is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 12.5 K/9 in 31 2/3 IP over 6 starts.

Last start: No-decision with 5 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 1 HR, 2 BB and 7 K in Chicago’s 6-2 loss at the Kansas City Royals last Wednesday.

2021 vs. the Red Sox: Loss, 11-4, April 19 in Boston with 1 IP, 7 ER, 8 H, 2 HR, 2 BB and 0 K.

vs. Red Sox on the current roster: 6.98 FIP with a .271/.344/.439 xBA-xwOBA-xSLG slash line, 21.7 K% and 86.6 mph EV in 46 PA.

Red Sox at White Sox odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Red Sox +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | White Sox -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

: Red Sox +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | White Sox -165 (bet $165 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Red Sox +1.5 (-160) | White Sox -1.5 (+130)

: Red Sox +1.5 (-160) | White Sox -1.5 (+130) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Red Sox at White Sox picks and predictions

Prediction

White Sox 7, Red Sox 4

LEAN WHITE SOX (-165) because I’m not in love with this price but Chicago’s lineup nukes lefties and Giolito is a “top-of-the-rotation” guy whereas Hill is a “bottom-of-the-rotation” innings eater. The White Sox are 2nd in wRC+ (126) and 3rd in wOBA (.337) vs. lefties, per FanGraphs.

PASS.

Chicago is 5-10 RL as a home favorite, Boston is 11-5 RL as a road underdog and 6 of the last 10 Red Sox-White Sox have been 1-run games.

BET the OVER 7.5 (-120) but let’s wait until closer to the first pitch because money is coming in on the Under and we might be able to get a better price later.

Chicago’s lineup nukes lefties and Boston’s has been scalding hot recently. The Red Sox are 1st in wRC+ (156), wOBA (.388), hard-hit rate (43.6%), barrel rate (12.0%) and WAR (4.7) over the last 2 weeks, according to FanGraphs.

Also, neither starter has impressive pitching peripherals thus far and both bullpens have regressed year over year.

