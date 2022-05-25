ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Mistrial declared in case child sex abuse trial

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Trial to be rescheduled with new judge due to Whiting's connections to Ezra's Law

The sexual abuse trial of Josue Mendoza-Melo, 25, began Monday, May 23 and was declared a mistrial Tuesday, May 24, after the defendant learned of Judge Wade Whiting's connection to Ezra's Law. The trial will be rescheduled, likely for later this year, with a different judge.

Mendoza-Melo is currently incarcerated after being convicted of the attempted murder and assault of a 2-year-old child, Ezra Jerome Thomas, of Madras, the namesake of Ezra's Law. Mendoza-Melo was arrested in 2017 for the attempted murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison for injuring Thomas.

The injuries Mendoza-Melo caused Thomas were significant. He is wheelchair bound, cannot feed or dress himself, and at times cannot breathe on his own. Thomas will require care for the rest of his life.

That case sparked a significant push in the Oregon Legislature — headed by, among others, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche and Rep. Daniel Bonham —to adjust sentencing guidelines. The legislative bill that would have increased sentences for abusers that cause permanent injuries to their victims was called "Ezra's Law."

Judge Whiting, who was set to try the case, was a key supporter of the bill while he was serving with the district attorney in Crook County. He spoke before the Legislature in favor of the bill. The bill, however, died in the 2020 legislative committee and was reintroduced in 2021 with no success.

The defendant learned of Whiting's connection to the bill in an article from the Bend Bulletin published May 24.

In the trial, which will be rescheduled to a later date, Mendoza-Melo faces nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy. The charges involve sexual abuse of two girls between the ages of 6 and 8 that occurred between 2010 and 2012.

Mendoza-Melo was a close family friend of the alleged sex abuse victims, who considered him a cousin. He was between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Mendoza-Melo has entered a plea of not guilty in this case. He will return to Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County, where he is serving his 12-year sentence for conviction in the Ezra Thomas case.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Suspect identified in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: Portland police say the man wounded on May 6 has been released from the hospital and arrested. Police have identified the suspect wounded in the officer involved shooting on May 6. Matthew R. Leahey, 36, was released from the hospital on Friday, May 27, and booked into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

PPB: 10 shot in 24 hours

Shootings include a fatality, a woman shot asleep in her bed, woundings and homeless camps.Ten people were shot in a 24 hour period in Portland on Friday, May, and Saturday, May 29. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shootings included a fatality and a woman hit by a random bullet inside her home. The identifies of the victims were not immediately released. The bureau is asking the public to help solve the cases. Here is the list released by the bureau. Details are limited while the cases are in the early stages of investigation. Information is tentative and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland investigates after being defrauded $1.4 million

The city has notified the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Portland Police Bureau of the May breach.The City of Portland announced they have launched an investigation after a cybersecurity breach in late April led to a fraudulent transaction of $1.4 million in city funds. In a press release, the city explained that an "unauthorized, outside entity" accessed a City of Portland email account. According to the city, this breach was identified after another fraudulent transaction attempt was made in May. A cyber incident response team is investigating the extent of the breach and working to prevent future threats, the city said. "The City is taking action to hold accountable whoever is responsible for this fraudulent activity. Initial notifications have been made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service and the Portland Police Bureau," City of Portland said. As the investigation is ongoing, the city announced further information will not be released at this time. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madras, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Gresham Outlook

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman dies in Northwest Portland crash

The name of the victim in the three-car crash on Friday afternoon was not immediately released.A three-car crash in Northwest Portland led to the death of a woman on Friday, May 27. The victim was not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Northwest Yeon Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find one driver pinned inside one of the three vehicles that had crashed. Portland Fire & Rescue quickly worked to extricate the woman, who was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance. However, despite the life-saving efforts performed, the woman died. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-141042 or call 503-823-2103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Bonham
Person
Jerome Thomas
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, two wounded in Friday shootings

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Wyden: GOP faces 'question of our time' on gun bills

Oregon Democrat says firearms bills 'not an either/or proposition,' rights and safety go hand in hand.Democrat Ron Wyden says it's up to Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate to show whether they are serious about federal firearms restrictions after two mass shootings this month in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. The Senate debated such legislation most recently in 2013, after the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults. But the Senate fell short of the 60 votes required to advance legislation without a filibuster, although Wyden and Democratic...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Portland middle school teacher to sue PPS for retaliation, discrimination

Bryan Chu, Harriet Tubman teacher placed on leave, says he faced blowback for speaking out against racism and failures of PPSUPDATED: 11:43 a.m., May 28 A Portland middle school teacher at the center of a personnel investigation is pursuing legal action against Portland Public Schools. An attorney for Bryan Chu, a social studies teacher at Harriet Tubman Middle School, sent a tort claim notice to PPS on Chu's behalf on May 9, alleging retaliation, hostile work environment, and a racist work culture that led to him being temporarily ousted for being a whistleblower. A tort claim notice is required...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#The Oregon Legislature
Portland Tribune

Gresham State Farm agent donates grant to schools program

Rob Hendrickson presents REAP, inc. with $5,000 check to support underserved students. A local State Farm agent made a significant donation to a nonprofit leadership program for youths representing marginalized student populations. Rob Hendrickson, Gresham State Farm, presented REAP, inc., with a $5,000 grant from State Farm's 100 for Good...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
WEST LINN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

Gresham Council gets firsthand experience from firefighters

City reps don gear, go through live fire drill as stretched-thin, understaffed Gresham Fire needs support. In Gresham it was all about walking a mile in another's shoes — well maybe more like a whole heavy-duty, flame-retardant ensemble. Friday morning, May 27, Gresham City Councilors set aside their gavels...
Portland Tribune

Smashing capitalism, or just glass?

Downtown Portland business owners talk about how they feel having their windows broken. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe v Wade and restricting abortion...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy