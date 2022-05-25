Mistrial declared in case child sex abuse trial

Trial to be rescheduled with new judge due to Whiting's connections to Ezra's Law

The sexual abuse trial of Josue Mendoza-Melo, 25, began Monday, May 23 and was declared a mistrial Tuesday, May 24, after the defendant learned of Judge Wade Whiting's connection to Ezra's Law. The trial will be rescheduled, likely for later this year, with a different judge.

Mendoza-Melo is currently incarcerated after being convicted of the attempted murder and assault of a 2-year-old child, Ezra Jerome Thomas, of Madras, the namesake of Ezra's Law. Mendoza-Melo was arrested in 2017 for the attempted murder and sentenced to 12 years in prison for injuring Thomas.

The injuries Mendoza-Melo caused Thomas were significant. He is wheelchair bound, cannot feed or dress himself, and at times cannot breathe on his own. Thomas will require care for the rest of his life.

That case sparked a significant push in the Oregon Legislature — headed by, among others, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche and Rep. Daniel Bonham —to adjust sentencing guidelines. The legislative bill that would have increased sentences for abusers that cause permanent injuries to their victims was called "Ezra's Law."

Judge Whiting, who was set to try the case, was a key supporter of the bill while he was serving with the district attorney in Crook County. He spoke before the Legislature in favor of the bill. The bill, however, died in the 2020 legislative committee and was reintroduced in 2021 with no success.

The defendant learned of Whiting's connection to the bill in an article from the Bend Bulletin published May 24.

In the trial, which will be rescheduled to a later date, Mendoza-Melo faces nine counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy. The charges involve sexual abuse of two girls between the ages of 6 and 8 that occurred between 2010 and 2012.

Mendoza-Melo was a close family friend of the alleged sex abuse victims, who considered him a cousin. He was between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

Mendoza-Melo has entered a plea of not guilty in this case. He will return to Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County, where he is serving his 12-year sentence for conviction in the Ezra Thomas case.

