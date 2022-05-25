ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Taco Stand Announces Temporary Absence From Location

By Jax
1063nowfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacos really are the one thing in the world that everyone can most certainly get behind. Unfortunately, a great spot for some amazing tacos is going to be unavailable for some time. An amazing taco stand in Cheyenne located at Tuskers Bar/DT's Liquor Mart on Ridge Rd has announced...

1063nowfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Drinking Wyoming: Chugwater’s Stampede Saloon — Great Country Music, Stiff Drinks = Well-Won Hangover

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Merwyn “Mer” Nilson greeted us at the door of the Stampede Saloon and wanted to know if we’d brought our dancing shoes. We had. That’s why we’re here, to check out a place we’ve heard plays good live classic country music, which surprisingly is hard to find in Wyoming.
CHUGWATER, WY
1063nowfm.com

Say Cheers! Downtown Laramie Open Container Starts Today

There is nothing like an ice-cold beer to make a summer evening complete. Here in Downtown Laramie, we like to spend our evenings strolling along Grand or Ivinson to partake in local libations while enjoying Laramie's pleasant summer evenings during the city's Open Container season. Today, Downtown Laramie announced that...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Frontier Days Ranks on List of Best Things to Do in U.S. This Summer

The unofficial start of summer is here as Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! Not only that, but we are now less than two months away from the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days and the excitement level grows as each day gets closer. But it's not just locals in and around Cheyenne and the rest of Wyoming that's looking forward to the Daddy of 'Em All, so is the rest of the country. Especially since it's one of the 'Best Things to Do in the U.S.A. This Summer.'
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Food & Drinks
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Restaurants
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (5/15/22–5/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

Rob Roy Reservoir expected to fill to capacity

People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek located in the Medicine Bow Range should expect higher than normal flows in the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways. Rob Roy Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) is expected to fill on or around Friday, May 27, 2022. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Rob Roy Reservoir which will cause the reservoir to fill. Once the reservoir fills, a spillway will safely and naturally drain additional water back into Douglas Creek, resulting in the flow increase. People living near or visiting the Douglas Creek and surrounding riverways should exercise caution and be aware that flows may rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Memorial Day events in Cheyenne this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are several events that will be happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Josh Gonzalez will be playing at the Office Bar & Grill on 1600 E. Pershing Blvd. This event will be held in the cigar lounge from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 27. Black...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Raise Your Glass! Cheyenne’s Open Container Law Is Back in Effect

Those wanting to walk around downtown Cheyenne with a cold one in hand can now do so, as the city's open container law is back in effect. The ordinance, which was amended by the city council on April 12, 2021, permits the possession of open malt beverage and wine containers within the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) district boundaries every year between the Thursday before Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Stand#Food Drink#Liquor Mart#Oompah Tacos Indian
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smooth skies for Cheyenne Regional Airport construction ahead of summer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For folks who love aeronautics, the Cheyenne Regional Airport’s construction gives everyone an up-close study on planes...Really close. If you’ve driven past it, you’ll see it’s still in the works. The Cheyenne Regional Airport construction has been going on for...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Gas Station Suing Fed Ex For Driver Damaging Car Wash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The owners of a Cheyenne gas station are suing Federal Express, alleging a delivery truck’s backup camera got caught in the brushes of a car wash, causing more than $170,000 in damages and forcing the car wash’s closure for more than one month.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Nebraska Murder Suspect Killed In Cheyenne By Police On Saturday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Nebraska murder suspect was killed by Cheyenne law enforcement officers on Saturday, the Cheyenne Police Department announced. Davin Darayle Saunders was reported to be in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Further investigation revealed that he was located at a house on East...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wake Up Wyoming

Two File To Run For Laramie County District Attorney

A pair of candidates filed to run for Laramie County District Attorney on the last day to file for the August 16th Wyoming primary election. The office is currently held by Leigh Anne Manlove, who is potentially facing disbarment by the Wyoming Supreme Court. Manlove did not file to run for another term ahead of the Friday evening deadline.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff homicide suspect shot dead in Wyoming

On Saturday, May 28 at approximately 12:30 p.m. members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved in an incident that resulted in a use of force action with homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, near the 2500 block of East 11th Street. On Tuesday, May 24 the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
county17.com

Colorado woman dies in US 85 collision with Freightliner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Positive rabies case found in Scotts Bluff Co. animal

The Scotts Bluff County Health Department has received confirmation of a positive case of rabies in a skunk in the county. The skunk had an encounter with a family owned dog. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations, received a rabies booster within 48 hours, and is under observation. This is the first positive case of rabies in an animal in the county in over three years.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff woman tries stealing a vehicle from Main Street Market

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Officers responded to Main Street Market in reference to a female found in a vehicle in the grocery store parking lot. Officers contacted Jennifer Radomski, and she told them that she was taking the vehicle because it was given to her as part of a protective custody deal.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy