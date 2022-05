Hello everyone, I hope everyone is having a somewhat smooth morning! My name is Janae Scott and today I am representing the History Department. When I first received the email saying that they wanted me to represent the History Department at commencement, I was flabbergasted and very overwhelmed, so much so that I thought about rejecting the offer. But, I knew that if I did not take this opportunity, I would regret it later. With that, I can proudly say that I am completely honored to be representing the History Department and being up here doing this speech, not only as one of the very few Black students who are able to speak at commencement but also pushing my comfort zone by speaking to so many people at once.

