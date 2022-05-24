ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Active shooter' reported at elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

KENS 5
 5 days ago

KENS 5

Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

NRA convention underway in Houston, days after mass shooting in Uvalde

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention is underway in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
HOUSTON, TX

