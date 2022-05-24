'Active shooter' reported at elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

UVALDE, Texas — During a press conference in Uvalde Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Executive Director Steven McCraw said police officers did not immediately breach the classroom where a shooter had killed students at Robb Elementary School. McCraw called it a "wrong decision, period." During the press...
SAN ANTONIO — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde Friday after the school shooting that left 21 people dead. This comes after a gunman on Tuesday went into Robb Elementary building in Uvalde CISD and killed 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was shot and killed by police.
UVALDE, Texas — En español: La policía tomó la 'decisión equivocada' de esperar afuera del salón de clases en Uvalde mientras los niños pedían ayuda al 911, dice un funcionario. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said...
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde shooter had hundreds of rounds of ammunition – over 1,600 in total – and dozens of magazines as he attacked Robb Elementary School around noon Tuesday, the head of Texas' Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Friday. Steven McCraw, the DPS executive...
UVALDE, Texas — Like the rest of the nation, Dr. John Preddy watched the news unfold about the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. “It just changed every minute,” he said. “I honestly didn’t believe it.”. On Tuesday, the death toll climbed, and names were...
UVALDE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety says clarified information about the Robb Elementary School shooter's social media activity on the day he took 21 lives. Initially, DPS reported the suspect identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, posted publicly on Facebook after he shot his grandmother in the...
UVALDE, Texas — Support for the Uvalde community continues to pour in following Tuesday's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two educators. For many, comforting words are hard to find, but Laura Capeles wanted to provide some solace in the best way she knows how. "I don’t have...
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott's focus continues to be on the devastating event that happened in Uvalde, Texas, but that didn't stop him from giving commentary Friday at the NRA convention in Houston. The governor did not attend the convention as planned but spoke in a pre-recorded message centered...
SAN ANTONIO — The Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats beat the Boerne Greyhounds, 2-1, in the decisive third game of the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at NEISD Sports Park. The Greyhounds had won the earlier game, 2-1. See photos from the matchup below:. Boerne baseball...
HOUSTON — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz demanded swift action following the Uvalde shooting at an NRA rally in Houston -- but presented options other than the banning of firearms like assault rifles. Rather than propose a ban on weapons, Cruz proposed such policies as requiring schools to have only...
HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association convention is underway in Houston, just days after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Attendees began arriving Friday morning as protestors gathered outside the George R. Brown Convention Center. KHOU 11 News Reporter Marcelino...
SAN ANTONIO — Canines for Christ, a Christian based animal assisted therapy ministry, uses community members and their dogs to help people in need. Clarke Finney went to Uvalde yesterday and spoke with a handler during her visit to Robb Elementary School.
SAN ANTONIO — Doctors at University Health are offering resources and testing to help prevent and treat Hepatitis c, Clarke spoke with one of their pharmacists to learn more. For more information visit universityhealthsystems.com.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The O’Connor Panther softball ladies have advanced to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history, winning in dramatic fashion Friday night in Corpus Christi by holding off Weslaco, 7-6, in Game 2 of their best-of-three 6A Regional Championship series. The Panthers...
Comments / 0